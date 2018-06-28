 »   »  Naamkarann Fame Zain Imam Talks About His Preparation For Khatron Ke Khiladi

Zain Imam, known for his role in the television show Naamkarann, talked about his preparation for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, in an interview to The Indian Express. The actor said he's working on his strength for the show.

Talking about the love and support he receives from his fans, the young actor from Delhi said, "It's amazing how much people love me. The show garnered affection from the audience across the globe, and I just can't thank my stars enough. After I did Tashn-E-Ishq, there was a lot of love and attention and with Naamkarann, it has only increased."

Zain comes from an entirely different profession and while talking about his journey in the television industry, he told the daily, "I come from a corporate background and my parents gave me a year to try my luck in this industry. I had gone through a lot during the period but now they are proud to see me here."

He continued to say, "While people assume that a good face is all that it takes I think it's just a minor requirement for you need to know your craft well. If you can't convince your audience or are not honest in front of the camera, your looks will not be able to save you."

Zain Imam admits to not being picky with his work, and says he is open to all kinds of roles. He wants to experiment in order to polish his skills. Talking about his excitement towards being a part of the reality show, he further added, "Honestly, I am really excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi. I have got myself a personal trainer and I am working a lot on my strength."

"I have a major sweet tooth issue but I am trying my best to avoid it. I haven't got time to learn swimming but I am hoping I manage to brave the tasks in the show."