 »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla’s Love Story Is Nothing Less Than A Fairytale!

They First Met In God’s Presence

One might be thinking that Rubina and Abhinav might have first met each other at a red carpet or a party. If so, you are wrong. The actors first met at a Ganesh Chathurthi get together. Abhinav had been to his friend's, when he first saw Rubina clad in a saree. Recalling the moment, Abhinav said, "Let me be honest - I checked her out as she looked resplendent in a sari. You generally see girls in western clothes and then you get to see that someone can look so stunning in a saree as well. So I saw her and I was like, wow she's beautiful."

Guess Who Made The First Move

It is very typical of one to imagine that the man always makes the first move. Whereas, in Rubina and Abhinav's case, it's Rubina who made the first move. In an interview she said, "Jaisa aap sochte hain, jaisa aap imagine karte hain, ye! bilkul waise hi hain. So I did not want to lose him. Heere ki parakh sirf johri ko hoti hai. So mujhe ye heera nahi khona tha, so I thought let me just catch hold of him. And yes, pehel maine ki thi."

Coffee & Photo Aficionados

They say opposites attract, but this couple share a lot of common factors. And two of such things that both of them immensely love are coffee and photographs. At multiple occasions Rubina and Abhinav have shared pictures of each other with the fans. And Abhinav gifted his lady-love a coffee maker once, to use during her shoots.

The Journey Matters She Said

When the actress was once asked if she and Abhinav were planning on getting hitched, Rubina said, "Marriage isn't the ultimate destination. We're enjoying this journey at the moment." Abhinav also told in an interview, "Well, I am a traveler at heart. I always believe that the most important part of a journey is the journey itself. And I like this particular journey with her."

The Big Announcement

After a wait of four years the big wedding announcement was made by the actress when she took to her Instagram handle and posted, "YES we @ashukla09 are Going to Begin our New Journey, with proudly embracing each other's imperfections for an eternity! This JUNE will be the Celebration of our BIG Day....... thank you ALL for flooding us with love and good wishes."- (sic)