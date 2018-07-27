 »   »  Television Actress Deepika Singh Says She Likes Rajasthan More Than Her Hometown For This Reason!

Diya Aur Baati actress Deepika Singh told in an interview with Times Of India that she likes Rajasthan more than her hometown Delhi! She told the daily, "Delhi se zyada mujhe Jaipur apna lagta hai. Not just Jaipur, I feel more connected to entire Rajasthan because of the love that they have given to me and my show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. Even today, I can see the posters of my show adorning the walls of so many shops in Jaipur and Pushkar,".

The actress who was in the beautiful town of Jaipur for a catalogue shoot said, "It was a short trip. I came to Jaipur after two years and I felt great. The weather was beautiful this time. I couldn't get time to shop and buy ghevar for myself. But I'll be coming soon just to shop in the walled city,".

Talking about her maternity break and getting back to work soon, Deepika said, "I had gained weight post pregnancy. Thus, before resuming work, I wanted to shed those extra kilos. Now that I have, I am reading scripts and hopefully, I'll be finalising something soon,".

Talking about television shows losing TRP in the web-series era, the actress said, "I think the biggest reason why daily soaps are getting low TRPs these days is because most of us now chose internet-based entertainment programmes over watching television. Gone are the days when television was the only source of entertainment for us. Today, the very producers and channels are putting money earned from daily soaps into making web shows. However, Tu Sooraj... did considerably well as compared to other shows which have been scrapped within two or three months."

Deepika celebrated her birthday yesterday on July 26, 2018. She turned 29 and chose to make her special day memorable by visiting the Konark temple in Orissa. She looked beautiful, clad in a saree, as she posed for the camera amidst the temple pillars.

Fans wished her saying, "Wow princess you are beautiful dii happy birthday to the most beautiful girl ??@deepikasingh150 dii" and "May this day be the beginning of another beautiful year for you. May there be pleasant surprises, loads of joy and infinite happiness. Wish you a very happy birthday princess @deepikasingh150 di" - (sic)

