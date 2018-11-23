English
 »   »  Television Celebs Wish Karan Patel A Happy B'day; Ankita's Message For Hubby Is Heart-warming!

Television Celebs Wish Karan Patel A Happy B'day; Ankita's Message For Hubby Is Heart-warming!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karan Patel, who is famously known for his role Raman Bhalla on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is celebrating his birthday today (November 23. 2018). He made his entry through the show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and ever since then he hasn't seized to entertain his fans. Several celebrities such as Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani and his on-screen daughter Ruhaanika Dhawan showered the actor with the most sweetest of birthday wishes. But, nothing could beat wife Ankita Bhargava's heart-warming message for her beloved hubby!

    Karan Is Ankita's Precious

    Yet again, Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel have managed to set major relationship goals. Ankita shared a picture on her Instagram handle, in which she's kissing Karan on the forehead. She wrote, "Cos Ur Precious!Happy Bday Guddu! May this year take us even closer to all our dreams!I love You ❤️" - (sic)

    Anita Wishes Karan On A Funny Note

    Anita Hassanandani, who is a dear friend of Karan's, shared an adorable picture of the two and wrote, "Thank you Kp for being in my life! @karan9198 Love youuuuu! Happy happy happy happy birthday! Happinessssss always!" - (sic)

    Ruhaanika Wishes Her Daddy

    Liitle Ruhaanika, who plays Karan's daughter on-screen, took to her Instagram handle to wish the birthday boy. She shared a picture and captioned it as, "Happy Bday to the craziest man in the whole wide world..who does not fail to set up pranks .You are mischievous like a little kid but I like you just by being simply you. Wishing you a good year full of blessing. Happy Birthday again! Love -Chatanki" - (sic)

    Arjun Bijlani Wishes His Bro

    Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel share more than friendship in real life. Arjun, who considers Karan to be his brother, shared a picture with him on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday @karan9198 .god bless u bro. Wish u the best." - (sic)

    MOST READ : KZK 2 Spoiler : Anurag Gets Hold Of Naveen's Passport & Exposes Him; Erica Has DeepVeer Connection!

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 17:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue