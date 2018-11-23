 »   »  Television Celebs Wish Karan Patel A Happy B'day; Ankita's Message For Hubby Is Heart-warming!

Karan Is Ankita's Precious

Yet again, Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel have managed to set major relationship goals. Ankita shared a picture on her Instagram handle, in which she's kissing Karan on the forehead. She wrote, "Cos Ur Precious!Happy Bday Guddu! May this year take us even closer to all our dreams!I love You ❤️" - (sic)

Anita Wishes Karan On A Funny Note

Anita Hassanandani, who is a dear friend of Karan's, shared an adorable picture of the two and wrote, "Thank you Kp for being in my life! @karan9198 Love youuuuu! Happy happy happy happy birthday! Happinessssss always!" - (sic)

Ruhaanika Wishes Her Daddy

Liitle Ruhaanika, who plays Karan's daughter on-screen, took to her Instagram handle to wish the birthday boy. She shared a picture and captioned it as, "Happy Bday to the craziest man in the whole wide world..who does not fail to set up pranks .You are mischievous like a little kid but I like you just by being simply you. Wishing you a good year full of blessing. Happy Birthday again! Love -Chatanki" - (sic)

Arjun Bijlani Wishes His Bro

Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel share more than friendship in real life. Arjun, who considers Karan to be his brother, shared a picture with him on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday @karan9198 .god bless u bro. Wish u the best." - (sic)