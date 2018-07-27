 »   »  Television Couple Avinash Sachdev & Shalmalee Desai's Divorce Official; Marriage Of 3 Years Ended

They First Met On The Sets

Avinash Sachdev and Shalmalee Desai first met on the sets of their television show Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2. They fell in love while working together and decided to tie the knot in 2015. But, Shalmalee was not the first woman Avinash wanted to marry. His relationship with actress Rubin Dilaik is an infamous one. Apparently, the two were madly in love and were on the verge of getting married. However, their relationship came to an end when Avinash allegedly cheated on Rubina.

What Happened Between Avinash & Shalmalee?

A source revealed to SpotboyE that Avinash and Shalmalee had trust issues. Reportedly, Shalmalee did not trust Avinash and doubted his loyalty towards her. The issues between the two only got worse with time and the two had been caught up in endless arguments. It reached a stage where they didn't want to face each other again.

Avinash Had No Clue What Was Happening

In an interview with Times Of India, Avinash revealed, "I don't have a clue about what's happening in my marriage. Our families have been trying for a patch-up, but there has been no progress so far. I want to focus only on my work for now. I don't know if Shalmalee and I will get back together or we will separate forever. I am hoping that whatever happens, will happen in our best interests.

A Source Revealed..

A source close to the television couple told Indian Express, "Avinash-Shalmalee had been quite happy initially but they have been constantly fighting these days. With insecurity regarding work growing stronger, the couple's conjugal life has been going through a tough time."

Initially, They Brushed The Rumours Off

Not always were Avinash and Shalmalee vocal about their problems. When the news regarding their troubled marriage started making rounds, both the actors had stated it to be a hoax. Avinash told in an interview, "Every relationship has its share of ups and downs. We are trying to work out the best for both of us. We wish the best for each other. It's a mutual feeling. But a few media houses are speculating too much for just TRPs' sake and are just spoiling it further by making random statements."

Shalmalee Also Said...

"We are having issues and we are trying to level things. The people who are involved in this are me, Avi, his parents and my parents. This is our personal problem and we will figure a way for it which will be the best for both of us. There is absolutely no bad blood between me and Avi. The poor guy has never ever raised his finger at me, leave alone beating me. He is one of the sweetest and gentlest people you will ever find. There is nothing of that sort."