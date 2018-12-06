 »   »  Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor Files A Police Complaint; You would be Shocked To Know Why!

On Saturday (December 1, 2018) television czarina Ekta Kapoor,who is known for shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Naagin and several web series went through an extremely unpleasant incident. Following that, she decided to lodge a police complaint at the Juhu Police station in Mumbai. If you're wondering what happened to her, the television producer was robbed of a huge sum! What comes across more shocking is the people that are suspected!

A source told Mid Day, "On Saturday, when she lifted her bag, it felt lighter. On counting the cash, she realised that Rs 60,000 was missing. She approached the Juhu police station and filed a complaint." Assistant commissioner of police, Dattatray Pandurang Bhargude further confirmed the news.

He issued a statement saying, "It could be the handiwork of someone working in her Juhu bungalow. The accused will be arrested soon." It has been also been reported that a few people who work at Ekta's residence have been suspected.

Another source said, "The addresses and bank account details of the five suspects have been taken on record. We will scan these details to find out whether the stolen cash has been deposited in any of these accounts. Or, whether they have given the cash to any of their relatives."

Well, isn't that something shocking? Meanwhile, Ekta has been extremely busy on the professional front. Her web series Beautiful But Broken, which was released recently, has received brilliant reviews. She is currently held up with her forthcoming web series Apaharan. Her another television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 also seems to be working on surprising the fas with a major twist. Star Plus released a new promo of the show hinting at the same.