 »   »  The Kapil Sharma Show New Promo Takes You On A Ride As Salman Ranveer & Sara Laugh Their Hearts Off!

The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO Out: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali on laughter ride | FilmiBeat

Second season of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make its big premiere soon! The channel took to their Instagram handle to share the latest promo of the show and it will sure take you on a laughter ride.

In the promo, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and more celebrities are seen laughing their hearts off. The video gives a nostalgic feel as the sets of the new show display colonies, market place and houses. According to the reports, Salman Khan and family will be appearing as the first guests on Kapil Sharma's show.

The channel captioned the promo as, "Poore India ko hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow, jald hi sirf Sony par. @kapilsharma @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @rochellerao @beingsalmankhan @sohailkhanofficial @Arbaazkhanofficial @ranveersingh @itsrohitshetty @saraalikhan95 #KapilSharma" - (sic)

The new season is produced by Salman Khan and the fans will witness some of the members from the old cast take over the stage yet again. Comedians Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti will be taking the fans on a laughter ride in the new season.

The original Kapil Sharma Show first premiered in 2016, and it ruled the TRP charts for over a year. However, Kapil's mid-air tiff with Sunil Grover took a toll on the success of the show. Kapil's next show Family Time with Kapil Sharma failed to impress fans and was eventually taken off air.

Since the promo by itself has grabbed a lot of attention, we need to wait and watch if the season 2 of The Kapil Sharma Show will be able to impress fans and if Kapil will again be able to entertain his fans the way he did years ago!