 This Is What Sonali Bendre Has To Say To India's Best Dramebaaz Team As The Show Nears Its Finale!

This Is What Sonali Bendre Has To Say To India's Best Dramebaaz Team As The Show Nears Its Finale!

    The reality show India's Best Dramebaaz is preparing for its grand finale. The show, which revolves around kids acting out scripts and performing other acts, first aired in 2013. The show was judged by Vivek Oberoi, Anurag Basu and Sonali Bendre in the first season. However, Sonali Bendre was replaced by Huma Qureshi following her cancer diagnosis. The actress is currently undergoing treatment in the US. A few hours ago, she posted a video with a message for India's Best Dramebaaz contestants and the team as the finale is nearing.

    Sonalis Message For Indias Best Dramebaaz Team

    In the video, Sonali shared one of the sweetest messages to the kids on the show, as she said participation is more important than winning. She also said how the show is a learning experience and that they shouldn't be disappointed if they lose. Sonali concluded by wishing them luck and giving her blessings.

    She further added, "I want to thank Huma from the bottom of my heart for stepping in at the last minute. It means a lot. For Shantanu, I just want to say that I was so excited to work with you after so many years, but it had to end this way. I miss everyone a lot."

