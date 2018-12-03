English
Through Kapil Sharma Show Rochelle Rao Confirms Her Television Comeback; Explores Her Funny Side

By
    Sports-based shows host Rochelle Rao will be making her television comeback soon. Recently, while talking to Bombay Times she confirmed that she will be returning to television through the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The TV host says she's excited to explore her funny side by pairing up with ace comedian Kapil Sharma. She had previously joined his team before the show went off air abruptly.

    Rochelle Rao Confirms Her Television Comeback

    She told the publication, "Saying yes to the show was a no-brainer. I had so much fun with the team the last time around, that there was no way I was going to turn it down. I feel that the show helped me explore my funny side."

    Rochelle had taken a break from work following her wedding. Talking about it she said, "I was happy to get some downtime from work and focus more on setting up our home together. Marriage is a new and exciting experience and I'm glad I had the time to set things in place before I took up work."

    "Keith and I also used the time to travel and visit a few of those places, which we had been dying to explore together. Not many get to have an extended honeymoon period like we did, and I can't help feeling fortunate and grateful for this time.", she further added.

    Meanwhile, Kapil is extremely excited about the season season of his show. Also, he will be getting married to his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018 in Jalandar. Yesterday, he shared the picture of his wedding invite kit, which consisted of traditional India sweets.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 14:03 [IST]
