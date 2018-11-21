 »   »  Tigers Review: Emraan Hashmi Plays An Unconventional Hero; Danis' Story-telling Wins Yet Again!

Danis Tanovich, who won an Oscar for his film No Man's Land in 2001, has yet again managed to leave a mark through his film Tigers. The film was first screened at Toronto International Film Festival in 2014. Today (November 21, 2018), the Emraan Hashmi starrer hits the digital platform. The story revolves around a Pakistani pharmaceutical salesman Ayan, who is fighting against a multinational firm that manufactures breast milk substitute, which has taken lives of hundreds and thousands of infants across the globe.

One of the best features about the film includes realistic portrayal of the protagonist, rather than showing them to be unrealistically heroic. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of an unconventional hero, and surprises fans with an unseen side of his character portrayal. The cinematography is brilliant, especially consisting of scenes that ficus around infants suffering due to usage of the live threatening product.

Danis has retained the sense of realism in the film by including minimal commercialism. The film is created using documentary-style and it has worked well for the director, who has also narrated the story in the most realistic manner. Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi brings the middle-class man character to life through his body language and mannerism.

One of the positive traits about the movie is its length, which of 1 hour and 30 minutes. However, the movie drags a little towards the pre-climax potion. Since the film is based on a true story, it includes a few real-life footages of infants dying or suffering, which could possibly disturb sensitive audiences. .