 »   »  This Is Why The Web Series Aam Aadmi Family Is Winning Commoners’ Hearts

Cherishing Daily Life Issues

In the capitalistic world, money plays a major role. Middle class families are often seen trying to make their ends meet while seldom experiencing joy. Whereas, the web series mainly focuses on little details that are cherished.

"We wanted to explore topics that have not been explored by others. In the first season, we showed an episode on the family getting a new TV. Maybe the craze for a new TV has gone now but there was a time when there used to be discussions on where to keep it. Most middle class families are like that," said the director Apurv Singh Karki.

Delhi Life At Its True Self

Delhi like a pretty woman with magical powers, has always appealed to people from India and across the world. But, when asked about the purpose of making the show in Delhi, Apurv said, "We are in Delhi and it is easier to portray a Delhi-based family. When we made the show, our main motive was to reach out to all the middle class families, irrespective of the city."

Anna Hazare Or The Party Isn't Involved

One might assume from the title of the web series that it is related to the political party 'Aam Aadmi Party'. But the makers says, they chose the name to keep it as simple as the show itself. The show which specifically focuses on nothing, shows everything messy in a middle class household.

Will It Be Entering Television Soon?

The show has gained immense audience support and has all the qualities to be aired on television. But, when asked about the same, the director said, "I think it is better where it is right now. It would feel good if it gets aired on TV because multiple audiences will get to watch it but we have the freedom here. We have had episodes that were of 15 minute-duration or were 22 minutes long. We can cut scenes."

Is Season 3 In The Making?

While saying how he and his team are recovering from the success of the first two seasons still, Apurv added, "I've always believed that stories can't be limited by the medium and now after two successful seasons of The Aam Aadmi Family, my belief has further strengthened. Web has been a boon for new age storytellers like us who want to challenge the embellished conventions of content. The Aam Aadmi Family is only a baby step in that direction. We plan to bring a lot more stories which strike a chord with the new age audience and manages to move them."