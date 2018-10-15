 »   »  Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Hina Khan As The New Komolika; But, This Is What Shilpa Shinde Said!

Shilpa Wishes Hina Luck

Shilpa Shinde's official team on Twitter wrote, "This is your new journey doesn't matter which role it is, I best audience will love you the way you are. @eyehinakhan we congratulate you for your new journey as #Komolika and hope #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 will be praised for all the new characters.." - (sic)

@tanu_gupta80

"Queen of trp and hearts is back to top charts again she is synonym to beauty perfection and hardwork..all one can see from months is only Hina hina Hina ..and with this promo one need not say again only bae is doing" - (sic)

@eyemaryamchs

"Starplus most popular actress.Humari Aan baan or shaan.@eyehinakhan is back to spread Poison. i am so happy now finally i will start watching #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 only for @eyehinakhan #HinaKhan will notice only #Komolika" - (sic)

@SharaniaJ

"I was not sure about this look but you @eyehinakhan have proved that you can look Drop Dead Gorgeous in anything..😍 you killed it my Queen #KasautiiZIndagiiKay2 #komolika #KZK2" - (sic)

@i_Shanayaa

"Omg! #HinaKhan looks stunningly gorgeous! The way she walked outta the car was so stylishly sexy! 😍Seems like gotta watch #KasautiiZindagiiKay for Hina only! @eyehinakhan will slay the most popular & loved vamp of TV #Komolika! Can't wait!" - (sic)

Hina Thanks Fans For The Love

Hina Khan was overwhelmed by the kind of response she received. She wrote on her Twitter handle, "All I have is you my lovelies,tweeples,tweeties,twamily, Instafamily,FBfamily and to all those who are not on social media..thank you for so much love and such a warm welcome.. simply unbelievable🙏I m bloowwwnnnn away..let's make #KZK2 no #1

Love you to the moon and back❤️" - (sic)