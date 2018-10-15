India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »  Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Hina Khan As The New Komolika; But, This Is What Shilpa Shinde Said!

Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Hina Khan As The New Komolika; But, This Is What Shilpa Shinde Said!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hina Khan get fans Reaction on playing Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay | FilmiBeat

    Besides watching their favorite jodi on Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, the viewers waited with much eagerness to witness the iconic antagonist Komolika. When Hina Khan was finally revealed as the new Komolika, fans couldn't stop themselves from expressing their excitement. They took to their Twitter handle to admire Komolika's sensual look, the unbeatable attitude and of course, the signature 'nikaaaaa'. Hina Khan's counterpart from Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde too had something very surprising to say about Hina playing Komolika!

    Shilpa Wishes Hina Luck

    Shilpa Shinde's official team on Twitter wrote, "This is your new journey doesn't matter which role it is, I best audience will love you the way you are. @eyehinakhan we congratulate you for your new journey as #Komolika and hope #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 will be praised for all the new characters.." - (sic)

    @tanu_gupta80

    "Queen of trp and hearts is back to top charts again she is synonym to beauty perfection and hardwork..all one can see from months is only Hina hina Hina ..and with this promo one need not say again only bae is doing" - (sic)

    @eyemaryamchs

    "Starplus most popular actress.Humari Aan baan or shaan.@eyehinakhan is back to spread Poison. i am so happy now finally i will start watching #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 only for @eyehinakhan #HinaKhan will notice only #Komolika" - (sic)

    @SharaniaJ

    "I was not sure about this look but you @eyehinakhan have proved that you can look Drop Dead Gorgeous in anything..😍 you killed it my Queen #KasautiiZIndagiiKay2 #komolika #KZK2" - (sic)

    @i_Shanayaa

    "Omg! #HinaKhan looks stunningly gorgeous! The way she walked outta the car was so stylishly sexy! 😍Seems like gotta watch #KasautiiZindagiiKay for Hina only! @eyehinakhan will slay the most popular & loved vamp of TV #Komolika! Can't wait!" - (sic)

    Hina Thanks Fans For The Love

    Hina Khan was overwhelmed by the kind of response she received. She wrote on her Twitter handle, "All I have is you my lovelies,tweeples,tweeties,twamily, Instafamily,FBfamily and to all those who are not on social media..thank you for so much love and such a warm welcome.. simply unbelievable🙏I m bloowwwnnnn away..let's make #KZK2 no #1
    Love you to the moon and back❤️" - (sic)

    MOST READ : Kasautiii Zindagi Kay 2 Spoiler : Anurag To Fall For Prerna, Refuses To Leave Her Alone In Jail!

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 17:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue