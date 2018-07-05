 »   »  Unheard Love Stories Of Indian Television Couples Who Got Married In Real Life!

English
Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    We are often mesmerized by love stories that we witness on television. The chemistry between the characters makes us believe that the on-screen couples are so in livelove with each other. But, not always have the on-screen romances been scripted. While for some the love grew with the show, it was love at first sight for the others. Here are love stories of such Indian television couples who fell in love and got married in the real life. These stories can't be left unheard!

    Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya

    It wasn't a love at first sight scenario for Divyanka and Vivek. After Divyanka ended her decade long relationship with former boyfriend Sharad, she met Vivek, in whom she found a friend. They were introduced to each other by someone from the show. They tied the knot in 2016.

    Jennifer Winget & Karan Singh Grover

    Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover rose to fame through their show Dill Mill Gayye. They played the lead roles on the show and the characters were seen to be madly in love. The duo fell in love in real life too. Karan and Jennifer got married in 2012. However, following four years of marriage, they got divorced in 2016.

    Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal

    Television actors Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal met on the sets of their show Miley Jab Hum Tum. The duo played the romantic lead and fell in love in real life during the show. The couple were secretly dating for 7 years and surprised the fans when they decided to get married in a grand ceremony in 2016. The love and support between the two was evident through their journey on Nach Baliye.

    Vivian Dsena & Vahbiz Dorabjee

    Indian television heart-throb Vivian Dsena met his wife Vahbiz on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. As the teenage drama began to gain popularity, the love between the two characters got stronger on the show and in real life too. Vivian and Vahbiz got married in 2013. The couple separated after three years of marriage.

    Vandana Lalwani & Aman Verma

    Famous television anchor and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Aman Verma met his beloved wife Vandana Lalwani on the sets of their show Hum Ne Li Hai-Shapath. The love between the two blossomed during the show. After dating for a while, the couple got married in 2016.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 14:51 [IST]
