 »   »  Urvashi Dholakia Looks Ravishing In Red Monokini! Pool Pictures Go Viral

Hi Mermaid...

When she captioned the images as, "Farrrr awayyyy in blisssss 💋 #baliholiday #happiness #lifeisbeautiful #waterchild #thisisme #urvashidholakia9 #live #love #laugh", fans commented, "Woow.....woow.....wooww.....awssmm....awssm.....whaat a beauty.....what a face......U r such a miss Universe Urvashi......u r such a beautiful girl" and "So beautiful Click Mam" - (sic)

She’s Her Favourite

Urvashi has always come across very confident, either on or off screen. She captioned her image saying, "I'm my favourite 😁😍💋 #bali #holidays #waterchild #happiness #lifeisbeautiful #bliss #celebration #iamwhoiam #ideservethebest #nolookingback #movingon #love" - (sic)

She Doesn’t Care

Though she was previously trolled for her body size, the actress flaunted her curves in the swim suit. She captioned the image in which she's seen floating as, "While some ppl Fly ... I FLOAT 😘💋❤️ #waterbaby #holidays #bali #pooltime #lifeisbeautiful #thisisme #urvashidholakia9 #lovemylife #lovemyself #iamwhoiam #live #love #laugh #bliss" - (sic)

Urvashi Isn't Into Size Zero

The actress respects her body and doesn't believe in staying slim only to look attractive. She had once told in an interview to India TV that, "I hate the thought of size zero. I love myself just the way I am! Be it healthy or healthier. Size-zero might be a yardstick for good health for someone, but according to this concept is utter bullshit. I feel healthy without being slim and don't want to join the rat race of looking thin."

In The Pool...

She captioned the image as, "Looking up .. that's the only thing I know 😊😘 #holidays #bali #pooltime #waterbaby #swimwear #michaelkors #shades #rayban #thisisme #urvashidholakia9 #live #love #laugh" and fans responded saying, "Glamorous Sensational Beauty Gorgeous Diva Next Door Ravishing Flawless Diva" - (sic)