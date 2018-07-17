English
 »   »  Urvashi Dholakia Looks Ravishing In Red Monokini! Pool Pictures Go Viral

Urvashi Dholakia Looks Ravishing In Red Monokini! Pool Pictures Go Viral

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Urvashi Dholakia is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous television stars. The mother of two is known for playing the iconic Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actress was recently holidaying in Bali when she decided to post a series of stunning pictures on Instagram and surprise her fans. Urvashi turned 40 a while ago and totally knows how to have a good time. She's definitely naughty at forty, but in the most elegant way. Take a look at some of pictures below!

    Hi Mermaid...

    When she captioned the images as, "Farrrr awayyyy in blisssss 💋 #baliholiday #happiness #lifeisbeautiful #waterchild #thisisme #urvashidholakia9 #live #love #laugh", fans commented, "Woow.....woow.....wooww.....awssmm....awssm.....whaat a beauty.....what a face......U r such a miss Universe Urvashi......u r such a beautiful girl" and "So beautiful Click Mam" - (sic)

    She’s Her Favourite

    Urvashi has always come across very confident, either on or off screen. She captioned her image saying, "I'm my favourite 😁😍💋 #bali #holidays #waterchild #happiness #lifeisbeautiful #bliss #celebration #iamwhoiam #ideservethebest #nolookingback #movingon #love" - (sic)

    She Doesn’t Care

    Though she was previously trolled for her body size, the actress flaunted her curves in the swim suit. She captioned the image in which she's seen floating as, "While some ppl Fly ... I FLOAT 😘💋❤️ #waterbaby #holidays #bali #pooltime #lifeisbeautiful #thisisme #urvashidholakia9 #lovemylife #lovemyself #iamwhoiam #live #love #laugh #bliss" - (sic)

    Urvashi Isn't Into Size Zero

    The actress respects her body and doesn't believe in staying slim only to look attractive. She had once told in an interview to India TV that, "I hate the thought of size zero. I love myself just the way I am! Be it healthy or healthier. Size-zero might be a yardstick for good health for someone, but according to this concept is utter bullshit. I feel healthy without being slim and don't want to join the rat race of looking thin."

    In The Pool...

    She captioned the image as, "Looking up .. that's the only thing I know 😊😘 #holidays #bali #pooltime #waterbaby #swimwear #michaelkors #shades #rayban #thisisme #urvashidholakia9 #live #love #laugh" and fans responded saying, "Glamorous Sensational Beauty Gorgeous Diva Next Door Ravishing Flawless Diva" - (sic)

    Also Read - TV Celebrities Bid Goodbye To Rita Bhaduri

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue