 »   »  Vikas Calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 The Worst Experience; Says He & Shilpa Shinde Never Became Friends!

Vikas Recalls KKK 9 Journey

Vikas Gupta did not last for long on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. when asked about his journey on the stunt-based show, he said, "It was the most difficult show for me till now and my worst experience. I am not physically strong and it wasn't easy for me to perform the tasks."

This Is Why Vikas Didn't Survive In KKK 9!

Explaining as to why he couldn't make it till the end on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Vikas said, "Jumping into the water when it's so cold outside, jumping from a helicopter and picking up a snake were few of the many experiences I have never had before. It's a difficult show. You have to be mentally and physically prepared. I did this show for my fans and the money was good too."

On His Friendship With Shilpa Shinde

This is what he had to say about his and Shilpa's bonding on Bigg Boss, "Shilpa Shinde and I never became friends. I have always admired her as an artiste. In Bigg Boss she came with a story ki unko ghar pe bithaya, kaam ka issues, but, I think, Salman Khan had already told her that I wasn't at fault. In fact, she also accepted it in her winning speech."

When Sree Didn't Recognize Him

When Vikas entered Bigg Boss 12, Sreeesanth apparently couldn't recognize him. Addressing this he said, "I have done Khatron Ke Khiladi with him for a month and trust me he used to encourage all of us to perform. It was shocking for me to see him not recognising me. But now, I feel Shilpa explained something to him and after that."

Rohit Is Not Vikas' Favorite On BB 12

When asked if Rohit Suchanti is Vikas' favorite on Bigg Boss 12, he said, "No, he is not. I like Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra more as players. Rohit is not my favourite, but I love him the most." He further added, "He is making mistakes. He should not speak to Dipika or Sreesanth like this. But, at times, he has also showed his maturity and took things in his stride."

Vikas Responds To Arshi's Comment

Commenting on Arshi's recent comment against him,he said, "Really I think Arshi Khan has told Rohit's friends he has many friends, she could have targeted anyone. And if it's me and she feels good talking about it then I am fine."