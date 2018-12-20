 »   »  Vikas Gupta, Bharti Singh, Jasmin & Other Contestants At Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Press Meet! PICS

Bharti & Haarsh

Comedian Bharti Singh was spotted with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa at the event. Though, the couple entered the sjhow together, Haarsh got eliminated much before Bharti. Bharti even endured injuries the shoot.

Vikas Gupta

Reality show fame Vikas Gupta was seen dressed in a bright yellow jacket nd denims. Recently, in an interview Vikas had said that Khatron Ke Khiladi was the worst experience of life as he couldn't survive long.

Aditya Narayan

Singer Aditya Narayan looked happy and sported a wide smile at the Khatron Ke Kjiladi 9 press meet. He chose to wear a navy blue blazer paired with causal denims

Jasmin Bhasin

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin looked stunning in a blue full length jump suit. She was also featured in the latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima Pandit looked sensual in an off shoulder black and yellow jumpsuit. She had tied her hair in a pony and donned minimal makeup. Ridhima was also seen in the latest promo with Jasmin.