 »   »  Vikas Gupta, Bharti Singh, Jasmin & Other Contestants At Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Press Meet! PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is all set to go on air next year and the fans can't contain their excitement. This season of the stunt-based reality show was shot in Argentina and all the contestants had a great time shoooting for it. The channel has so far released two promos featuring the host and Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty with a few contestants. While the promo by itself is so exciting, we wonder what the show has in its store to offer us. A press meet for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 was recently held in Mumbai and it witnessed the contestants, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Vikas Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin and others along with Rohit Shetty. Below are the exclusive pictures from the event!
Bharti & Haarsh
Comedian Bharti Singh was spotted with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa at the event. Though, the couple entered the sjhow together, Haarsh got eliminated much before Bharti. Bharti even endured injuries the shoot.
Vikas Gupta
Reality show fame Vikas Gupta was seen dressed in a bright yellow jacket nd denims. Recently, in an interview Vikas had said that Khatron Ke Khiladi was the worst experience of life as he couldn't survive long.
Aditya Narayan
Singer Aditya Narayan looked happy and sported a wide smile at the Khatron Ke Kjiladi 9 press meet. He chose to wear a navy blue blazer paired with causal denims
Jasmin Bhasin
Television actress Jasmin Bhasin looked stunning in a blue full length jump suit. She was also featured in the latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit looked sensual in an off shoulder black and yellow jumpsuit. She had tied her hair in a pony and donned minimal makeup. Ridhima was also seen in the latest promo with Jasmin.
