 »   »  Vipul Roy Talks About Ex-Girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary, Calls Her His Best Friend!

Television actor Vipul Roy considers his ex-girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary to be his best friend. While talking to TOI, Vipul Roy opened up about his relationship with former Bigg Boss contestant Yuvika Chaudhary who he dated for nearly a decade. He said, "Yuvika is engaged to another guy (Prince Narula), and I wish her all the best. Yes, she was one of my best friends and we were in a relationship for a long time, but destiny had other plans and we decided to part ways."
Vipul Doesn’t Ask His Ex-Girlfriends Out
When asked if he's still in touch with Yuvika, the actor replied, "I don't believe in asking my ex-girlfriend out for a coffee. What's over is over and it's better left behind. I don't want to prove to anyone that I am great friends with my ex and I am cool about it. Yuvika was a great friend, someone who I could depend on in those early days. The girl is getting married and she deserves all the happiness."
On Being Linked With Actresses
Celebrity linkups are always trending on social media. Most of the times hoaxes build an incorrect image of celebrities that could tatter their reputation and relationships. Addressing this Vipul said, "If you are friends with a girl and hang out with her, people will invariably link you up. Since we are actors, we are recognized easily and social media, too, adds to the buzz."
On His Relationship With Vahbiz Dorabjee
"I was friends with both Vivian and Vahbiz before problems surfaced in their relationship. However, after the split, Vivian chose isolation whereas Vahbiz didn't. Also, she was a friend before I became close to Vivian and so, our camaraderie continued. In fact, even after they split, I kept consoling both their families, saying that they will get back together. However, people just assumed that I was responsible for trouble in their marriage. And it's not just Vahbiz, people like to link me up with most of my co-actors and friends."
Is He Dating A Girl In The US?
Upon being asked about the rumors with regard to him dating a girl in the US, whose name isn't disclosed, Vipul said, "I am good friends with her, but I am not sure long-distance relationships work. Friendship is different, you can be friends with people across the world."
This Is What He Expects From A Relationship
"I appreciate that women are breaking stereotypes, but in a relationship, both man and woman will have to switch their roles between being a leader and a follower, depending on the situation. Compatibility, friendship and mutual understanding are crucial for any relationship. As of now, I am enjoying my single status. However, I want to settle down now, and I feel that I am more mature to handle a relationship."
