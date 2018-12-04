 »   »  Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara Review: Adaa Khan's New Avatar Impresses Fans; Expected To Rule TRP Chart!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Next Generation Akash-NG — Adds A New Dimension To India's Air Defence
-
- Car Sales Report November 2018: Decline In Four-Wheeler Sales During Festive Season
- Best Shares For Long Term Investment
- Xiaomi Poco F1 Receives A Massive Price Cut — Now available For Rs 20K
- IPL 2018 Auction To Be Held In Jaipur On 18 December
- Priyanka & Nick Jonas: First Public Appearance Post Wedding
- Excess Iodine: Recommended Usage, Symptoms & Risk Factor
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural Heritage
The promo of Adaa Khan's new television fantasy show Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara managed to grab a lot of eyeballs. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement towards witnessing another supernatural fantasy and watching Adaa Khan's new avatar. Yesterday (December 3, 2018), the first episode of Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara was aired on Colors. The episode itself has got us interested in the show! The story deals with vishkanyas and their battle against the Rajputs. This is what the fans and critics have to say.
Story Brings Chills To The Body
The first episode begins with Adaa Khan aka Sitaara running and hiding behind bushed in a dessert. A couple of men are seen lifting a human body from a chest and burying it under the sand. When she looks closely, she realizes the body being buried is her own. At this, the show manages to shake up the fans!
The Revelation
Just when one begins to believe the story, and is excited to see what happens next, the makers reveal that it was only a dream. The suspense factor is well placed in the script, which successfully keeps the audiences hooked on to the screen.
Adaa's Positive Role
Adaa Khan was seen in a negative role in the supernatural fantasy show Naagin. However, in Vish Ya Amrit, she's seen donning a positive character. Fans were already impressed with her new avatar and took to Twitter to congratulate her on doing a great job.
The Loophole
Though, Vish Ya Amrit seems to be in par with other shows of the same category, a few scenes in the first episode seem to be a tad bit tedious. Scenes that include a crazy lady stopping Sitaara crossing a section comes across over the top.
Expected To Rule TRP Chart
Similar to Naagin, this new show of Adaa's might do well on the TRP chart if the makers continue to entertain the fans with less cliché content. The actress also told in an interview that she is happy about the success of the show and hopes to see it do well.
MOST READ : Sanaya Irani Is Missing Hubby Mohit Sehgal On His B'day! Wishes Him By Sending Virtual Kisses