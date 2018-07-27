 »   »  Vivek Dahiya Talks About Divyanka Tripathi Cribbing! He Finds It Stupid To Comment On Their Marriage

Related Articles
- Rita Bhaduri's Death: Vivek Dahiya, Ankita Bhargava, Krystle D’souza & Other TV Actors Pay Tribute!
- Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary In Maldives (PICS)
- Divyanka Tripathi Silences Rumours Of Rife With Husband Vivek Dahiya With Her Latest Tweet!
- Unheard Love Stories Of Indian Television Couples Who Got Married In Real Life!
- Gold Awards 2018: A Night To Remember! Divyanka-Vivek, Nakuul, Kamya & Others Pose With Awards
- Gold Awards 2018 Gets Mixed Responses! Vivek Dahiya Trolled For Bagging The Fit Actor Award!
- Gold Awards 2018: Winners' List – Vivian Dsena, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy & Others Bag Awards
- Divyanka-Vivek, Nakuul-Surbhi, Kushal Tandon & Other Celebs Wish Their Dads A Happy Father’s Day!
- Divyanka-Vivek, Karan-Ankita, Mouni Roy & Others Adorably Wish Birthday Girl Ekta Kapoor!
- Star Plus REVAMPED! Alia Bhatt Introduces Viewers To The Shows, Here’s The List Of New Shows
- Dipika Kakar Bags First Project Post Marriage, To Be Part Of Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Show!
- Divyanka Tripathi Responds To Pregnancy Rumours, Says Her Silence Has Been Mistaken For An Agreement
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are one of the most loved couples from the television industry. Their marriage of two is adored by the fans. In a recent interview with the daily Times Of India, the Qayamat Ki Raat actor has spoken about acting in his show, displaying his sculpted bare body on screen and wife Divyanka Tripathi's cribbing and nagging. He also said that he finds it stupid to comment on his marriage with the actress Divyanka Tripathi!
Divyanka Cribs & Nags According To Vivek
"Divyanka cribs and in fact, I love that about her. I enjoy it when she nags, and is grumpy. Now, I have realised that she does that when she is hungry. So, whenever she is in a bad mood, I get food for her. What could irk her about me is that I am a lazy person. When we are holidaying, I don't usually like to step out."
He Says Divyanka Inspires Him
"Divyanka inspires me as an actor, as she has made it on her own. She hails from a small town, and joined the industry over a decade before me. There is no competition or insecurity. These rumours are a work of fiction. We are so happy together that detractors want to pull us down. I find it stupid to even comment on my marriage or being compared to her."
Vivek and Divyanka Are Transparent
"I am confident as an actor and am growing every day. Divyanka is supportive and both of us want to have our own journey as artistes. We don't discuss work at home unless we feel the need to. What works for us is the fact that there is no communication gap. We don't have any reservation about sharing our deepest thoughts with each other, we are transparent."
Vivek Felt The Need To Develop His Abs
"I have always been fitness-conscious. However, lately, I felt the need to develop abs. I have realised that unlike Europeans, we Indians don't prioritise our core muscles. So, I focused more on my core strength. I wasn't too comfortable flaunting my body earlier, which I am now. Earlier too, I had the physique, but I was shy. That was a silly inhibition. Now, I am more confident. I believe that if you have it, then flaunt it."
Divyanka's Opinion On His Sculpted Body
"She was the one who encouraged me to go bare body on the show. She was of the opinion that I have a fab body and people need to see it. On the contrary, I was of the opinion that as an actor, I don't need to do that,".
Also Read -Television Couple Avinash Sachdev & Shalmalee Desai's Divorce Official