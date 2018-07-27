 »   »  Vivek Dahiya Talks About Divyanka Tripathi Cribbing! He Finds It Stupid To Comment On Their Marriage

Divyanka Cribs & Nags According To Vivek

"Divyanka cribs and in fact, I love that about her. I enjoy it when she nags, and is grumpy. Now, I have realised that she does that when she is hungry. So, whenever she is in a bad mood, I get food for her. What could irk her about me is that I am a lazy person. When we are holidaying, I don't usually like to step out."

He Says Divyanka Inspires Him

"Divyanka inspires me as an actor, as she has made it on her own. She hails from a small town, and joined the industry over a decade before me. There is no competition or insecurity. These rumours are a work of fiction. We are so happy together that detractors want to pull us down. I find it stupid to even comment on my marriage or being compared to her."

Vivek and Divyanka Are Transparent

"I am confident as an actor and am growing every day. Divyanka is supportive and both of us want to have our own journey as artistes. We don't discuss work at home unless we feel the need to. What works for us is the fact that there is no communication gap. We don't have any reservation about sharing our deepest thoughts with each other, we are transparent."

Vivek Felt The Need To Develop His Abs

"I have always been fitness-conscious. However, lately, I felt the need to develop abs. I have realised that unlike Europeans, we Indians don't prioritise our core muscles. So, I focused more on my core strength. I wasn't too comfortable flaunting my body earlier, which I am now. Earlier too, I had the physique, but I was shy. That was a silly inhibition. Now, I am more confident. I believe that if you have it, then flaunt it."

Divyanka's Opinion On His Sculpted Body

"She was the one who encouraged me to go bare body on the show. She was of the opinion that I have a fab body and people need to see it. On the contrary, I was of the opinion that as an actor, I don't need to do that,".