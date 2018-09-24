 »   »  WATCH! Arshi Khan's Not Interested In Watching Bigg Boss 12! Says BB 11 Was Better

Bigg Boss 11 was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining seasons. It witnessed celebrities such as Arshi Khan, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and others, who created a lot of buzz around their presence in the house. Recently, when the former Bigg Boss fame and television actress Arshi Khan was asked about Bigg Boss 12, she had a shocking response. When she was asked for her opinion about Salman's reality show this season, she made a blunt statement saying she's not interested in watching Bigg Boss 12!

Arshi also said that she didn't find anything about this season to be different from the previous ones. Later, she went on to compare Bigg Boss 11 with the current season saying she's seen all the contestants on Bigg Boss 12, but they aren't able to meet the benchmark she and her fellow contestants had set in the previous season.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 12 makers have introduced a new theme called vichitr jodis to make the season interesting. The glass house consists of 6 commoner jodis and 6 celebrities, who will be competing against one another. As of now, among the celebrity contestants, former Indian cricketer Sreesanth has been in the news a lot for throwing his temper tantrums on the show.

Among the commoners jodis, the devotional singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are being talked about the most for their controversial relationship. However, by the day, the true identities of the contestants are being revealed. We recently learned that Shivashish Mishra who claims to be a businessman is actually a struggling actor. And, his partner on the show, Sourabh Patel, has lied about his original name and identity too.

