English
 »   »  WATCH! Arshi Khan's Not Interested In Watching Bigg Boss 12! Says BB 11 Was Better

WATCH! Arshi Khan's Not Interested In Watching Bigg Boss 12! Says BB 11 Was Better

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bigg Boss 11 was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining seasons. It witnessed celebrities such as Arshi Khan, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and others, who created a lot of buzz around their presence in the house. Recently, when the former Bigg Boss fame and television actress Arshi Khan was asked about Bigg Boss 12, she had a shocking response. When she was asked for her opinion about Salman's reality show this season, she made a blunt statement saying she's not interested in watching Bigg Boss 12!

    Arshi Khans Not Interested In Watching Bigg Boss 12

    Arshi also said that she didn't find anything about this season to be different from the previous ones. Later, she went on to compare Bigg Boss 11 with the current season saying she's seen all the contestants on Bigg Boss 12, but they aren't able to meet the benchmark she and her fellow contestants had set in the previous season.

    Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 12 makers have introduced a new theme called vichitr jodis to make the season interesting. The glass house consists of 6 commoner jodis and 6 celebrities, who will be competing against one another. As of now, among the celebrity contestants, former Indian cricketer Sreesanth has been in the news a lot for throwing his temper tantrums on the show.

    Among the commoners jodis, the devotional singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are being talked about the most for their controversial relationship. However, by the day, the true identities of the contestants are being revealed. We recently learned that Shivashish Mishra who claims to be a businessman is actually a struggling actor. And, his partner on the show, Sourabh Patel, has lied about his original name and identity too.

    View this post on Instagram

    #ArshiKhan Exclusive Interview On #BiggBoss12 | Thanda Hai Ye Season @ArshiKOfficial #BB12 #BiggBoss #TVShow #RealityShow #ColorsTV

    A post shared by BIGGBOSS12 (@biggboss1or2) on Sep 21, 2018 at 8:19am PDT

    Bigg Boss 12 Unseen Videos: Sourabh Warns Kriti Against Shivashish

    Read more about: arshi khan bigg boss 12 bigg boss
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue