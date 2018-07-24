 »   »  WATCH: Jennifer Winget Shares A Romantic Dance With Best Friend Naihal Bagora

She Danced With Her Forever Friend

Jennifer captioned the video as, "...for being the most thoughtful and considerate human being @naihal.bagora Thank you for stepping in and stepping it up every time. #foreverfriends" - (sic)

Fans Defend Jennifer Winget

Soon after the romantic dance landed on Instagram, some of Jennifer's fans were taken aback by the chemistry between the two ladies and labeled them to be lesbians. But, her true fans came to her defense when they replied to the comments saying, "@therealgasto ohh my god.just shutup ok..she is not lesbian. she is having fun with her friend.😤😤😤😤😤😡😡" and " ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️you don't need people to hate you are the one and only ✨❤️" - (sic)

On Being The Top Desirable Lady

Jennifer was recently in the news for being Times Most Desirable Woman On Indian Telly. When asked about that she told SpotboyE, "To be placed at the top with my contemporaries who are stunning women and excellent at their craft, it did blow me away! So I am humbled and honoured at the same time. I actually woke up to incessant pings and messages on my phone. The first one being my dad's, congratulating me and telling me how proud he was of me. That in itself was an amazing reward."

She Wants To Be Known For A Good Cause

"My work has blessed me with the ability to influence, either by my presence or through my voice - a positive change when and where it's missing, campaign a pressing cause or amplify any existing good going around. So I hope to be known beyond just being a desirable actor - but who doesn't like the reassurance that you're heading in the right direction and following the right path."

Jennifer Bags Another Award

Jennifer posted a picture on her Instagram handle holding an award and captained it as, "For Today, I am Indian Affairs Most Promising Versatile TV Actress of the Year

.... And Thank You for that!🙏🏻❤️" - (sic)