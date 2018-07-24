 »   »  WATCH: Jennifer Winget Shares A Romantic Dance With Best Friend Naihal Bagora

Related Articles
Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly one of the most talented television actresses. Not only does she know how to entertain her fans on screen, but she makes good use of social media too, for the same purpose. Recently, the Bepannah actress was seen sharing an extremely intimate and romantic dance with her best friend Naihal Bagora. The chemistry between the two in the video is simply amazing. When Jennifer posted the video on her Instagram handle, the fans couldn't contain their excitement.
She Danced With Her Forever Friend
Jennifer captioned the video as, "...for being the most thoughtful and considerate human being @naihal.bagora Thank you for stepping in and stepping it up every time. #foreverfriends" - (sic)
Fans Defend Jennifer Winget
Soon after the romantic dance landed on Instagram, some of Jennifer's fans were taken aback by the chemistry between the two ladies and labeled them to be lesbians. But, her true fans came to her defense when they replied to the comments saying, "@therealgasto ohh my god.just shutup ok..she is not lesbian. she is having fun with her friend.😤😤😤😤😤😡😡" and " ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️you don't need people to hate you are the one and only ✨❤️" - (sic)
On Being The Top Desirable Lady
Jennifer was recently in the news for being Times Most Desirable Woman On Indian Telly. When asked about that she told SpotboyE, "To be placed at the top with my contemporaries who are stunning women and excellent at their craft, it did blow me away! So I am humbled and honoured at the same time. I actually woke up to incessant pings and messages on my phone. The first one being my dad's, congratulating me and telling me how proud he was of me. That in itself was an amazing reward."
She Wants To Be Known For A Good Cause
"My work has blessed me with the ability to influence, either by my presence or through my voice - a positive change when and where it's missing, campaign a pressing cause or amplify any existing good going around. So I hope to be known beyond just being a desirable actor - but who doesn't like the reassurance that you're heading in the right direction and following the right path."
Jennifer Bags Another Award
Jennifer posted a picture on her Instagram handle holding an award and captained it as, "For Today, I am Indian Affairs Most Promising Versatile TV Actress of the Year
.... And Thank You for that!🙏🏻❤️" - (sic)
