 »   »  Wedding Anniversary Special: Vivek Dahiya & Divyanka Tripathi Never Sleep Over A Fight

Television actors Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi completed two years of marriage on July 8, 2018. While the couple have been celebrating their special day in Maldives, we got to know the secret behind their ever happy relationship. The duo met on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohobbatein when they fell in love. Following a brief period of cordial relationship and dating, Vivek and Divyanka got married in a grand way, creating a lot of buzz.

While talking to Pinkvilla in an interview, this is what Vivek Dahiya had to say about his beautiful relationship with wife Divyanka Tripathi. "Love is there between every couple. What keeps us [Divek] together is the mutual respect towards work. I respect her work, the same way I respect her. There is no obligation when it comes to space. There has been no obligation from her side that you have to call me at this hour or day. There are no dos or don'ts."

when asked what is secret behind their much adored marriage, Vivek said, "There is only one thing which we have kept and we abide by it even today which is we never fight and sleep. We don't sleep over it. There have been times where we have been up till really late and both have work in the morning but we don't let it linger around for the next day because then the next day will go for a toss. I don't want to wake up with a bitter mind. She is the same. Just the fact that we just let each other be, that, with the sense of responsibility is what makes it work."

