 »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Aly Goni Gets Hospitalized For Kidney Stones Post His Nose Surgery

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Television star Aly Goni, who is known for his role in the 5-year-old show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently got hospitalized for kidney stones. The actor had undergone a nose surgery earlier this month. Aly shared a picture from the hospital bed with his fans saying, "This Kidney Stone Pain Is Worst."-(sic). Aly Goni had bid farewell to the show until the makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein decided to create a storyline to bring him back upon constant requests from his fans. This shows the huge fan following the actor has gained.

    Aly Goni

    Seems like the actor is going through a lot in terms of health issues. Addressing concerns of his fans following the nose surgery he underwent, he took to his Instagram handle to thank his fans saying, "Surgery successfully done, thank you, everyone, for your wishes and prayers."- (sic)

    Though he was advised by the doctors to get bed rest after the nose surgery, Aly returned to the sets of Yeh Hai Mohhabatein soon after. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, the actor revealed his kidney stone story saying the pain was unbearable and hence he got hospitalized.

    Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the highest rated television shows that has successfully completed five years. We wish Aly Goni a speedy recovery and hope he gets back on the sets soon.

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 10:31 [IST]
