 »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Mihika Verma Is Pregnant; Shares The News On Instagram!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Mihika Verma Is Pregnant; Shares The News On Instagram!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Television actress Mihika Verma who is known for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is pregnant, according to reports by Telechakkar. The actress quit the show in 2016, and settled in the USA, after getting married to Anand. The couple had a low key wedding in 2016, Mihika took to her Instagram handle to share the beautiful news of welcoming their bundle of joy.

    “Knock Knock”

    Mihika Verma who has a huge number of fan following on Instagram, yet again used the platform to share her pregnancy news with the world. The actress who has actively shared pictures portraying beautiful moments with husband Anand, posted the above image captioned, "Knock knock...❤️-(sic)

    Fans Congratulate Mihika

    Soon after Mihika shared the news, wishes began to pour in. Fans expressed their happiness through comments such as, "@anaya_zeyCongratulations love happy for you", "@shivin_1609Congratulations dear mommy to be"- (sic)

    Baby Due Soon?

    Mihika can be seen carrying an adorable baby bump in the picture, but the actress hasn't announced when the baby is due. Seems like it's not long until we get to meet the new addition to Mihika and Anand's family.

    Hubby Love

    Until the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared the news of pregnancy, she actively posted extremely adorable pictures with the husband. The love between the two can be seen distinctly through her captions that say, "?mihikavarma1 Kyun ki Tum Dhadkan... main Dil❤️"?- (sic)

    Mihika’s Low Key Life

    The television star has always managed to keep her private life extremely low key. Including her wedding to husband Anand in the April of 2016, which was a closed group private event. Mihika has got Anand's name tattooed on her forearm in Hindi. Though her life is private, these little gestures speak a lot, don't they?

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 10:37 [IST]
