English
 »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Arrives In Bhopal To Cast Her Vote; Fans Praise Her!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Arrives In Bhopal To Cast Her Vote; Fans Praise Her!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has flown down to Bhopal early morning today. The actress who was recently chosen as the 'State Icon' for election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, has arrived in her hometown to cast her vote. She shared a selfie from the plane upon reaching the destination. Divyanka is all excited to be back in her hometown and also requested her fans to not let their vote go waste. The actress her posters placed all over Bhopal as the brand ambassador of the Assembly elections.

    Divyanka Tripathi Arrives In Bhopal To Cast Her Vote

    In a recent interview, Divyanka had said that people shouldn't treat voting day as a holiday. She further added that the stigma associated with politics needs to be broken. Divyanka has always been vocal about social issues. Previously, she had raised her voice against potholes and bad road conditions in Mumbai.

    Upon learning that Divyanka is in Bhopal for voting, fans' comments began to pour in, which were all about praising her for being a responsible citizen. A fan said, "Aaj Bhopal me vote hai please vote dena. div di itni busy hone k bad bhi vote dene gaye gai to aap ka bhi farz hai.....so please vote kariye" - (sic)

    MOST READ : BB12: Surbhi Accuses Romil Him Of 'Buri Nazar On Girls'; Jasleen Calls It Character Assassination

    Another commented read, "Feeling proud of u..for understanding importance of right to vote.....I m preparing for mppsc exams....n I can really tell how much it is I for every MP wasi to use this right " - (sic)

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue