 »   »  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Arrives In Bhopal To Cast Her Vote; Fans Praise Her!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has flown down to Bhopal early morning today. The actress who was recently chosen as the 'State Icon' for election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, has arrived in her hometown to cast her vote. She shared a selfie from the plane upon reaching the destination. Divyanka is all excited to be back in her hometown and also requested her fans to not let their vote go waste. The actress her posters placed all over Bhopal as the brand ambassador of the Assembly elections.

In a recent interview, Divyanka had said that people shouldn't treat voting day as a holiday. She further added that the stigma associated with politics needs to be broken. Divyanka has always been vocal about social issues. Previously, she had raised her voice against potholes and bad road conditions in Mumbai.

Upon learning that Divyanka is in Bhopal for voting, fans' comments began to pour in, which were all about praising her for being a responsible citizen. A fan said, "Aaj Bhopal me vote hai please vote dena. div di itni busy hone k bad bhi vote dene gaye gai to aap ka bhi farz hai.....so please vote kariye" - (sic)

Another commented read, "Feeling proud of u..for understanding importance of right to vote.....I m preparing for mppsc exams....n I can really tell how much it is I for every MP wasi to use this right " - (sic)