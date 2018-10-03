 »   »   »  SHOCKING! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Neeru Agarwal’s Body Had Turned Blue In Bathroom!

Neeru’s Funeral To Be Held Today

Apparently, her body has been flown to Noida by her husband and daughter last evening, for her last rites. Neeru's sister Varsha, who works in Ahmedabad, had flown down to Mumbai after she heard about her sister's death.

Neeru Had Called Out For Help!

While Neeru's post-mortem was in progress at Cooper Hospital (Irla), Varsha spoke to Spotboye, "Neeru called out 'Koi Darwaza Kholo' from inside the bathroom at 3.15 AM on Tuesday morning. At first nobody was able to open the door."

Neeru’s Sister Reveals…

"Then, I don't know how it opened. Either Vaishnavi managed to push it towards the inside or Neeru managed to pull it towards herself. And then, we had to call 3-4 people to lift her and bring her into the room. But I think by that time, she was gone. It was so sudden."

Neeru’s Body Had Turned Blue!

A source from YHM unit told the entertainment portal, "When Vaishnavi first saw her mother, Neeru's body had turned blue. God knows what had happened."

YHM Team Observed 2-minute Silence

Apparently, a 2-minute silence was observed yesterday evening before the YHM shoot commenced. Neeru is survived by her husband, two sons and a daughter.