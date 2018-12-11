 »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Parul Chauhan Has Planned A Surprise For Would Be Husband Chirag!

Parul On Living Her Dream

The actress who sees extremely happy to be getting hitched to the love of her life said, "Every girl is waiting for this day in her life, so my dream is coming true.The kind of guy I was looking for is going to be in my life forever. So, I am extremely happy."

She Has Surprises For Chirag

When asked what she likes the most about Chirag, Parul said he respect towards is what she admired the most in him. And apparently, the actress has planned on revealing all the surprises only tomorrow, after the wedding.

Reveals Wedding Details

Giving more details about the wedding she said, "The reception will be on December 16 in UP's Lakhimpur. I have selected that place because it was not possible for all my relatives to come here. As for the reception in Mumbai, it is yet to be planned,".

Parul Is Excited About The New Journey

"I will try and manage everything as life won't be the same as before, but the plus point here is that not onIy do I know Chirag since three years but I also know his family since then. The family supports me." , she said talking about entering new phase of her life.