 »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Parul Chauhan Has Planned A Surprise For Would Be Husband Chirag!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's actress Parul Chauhan will be getting married to longtime boyfriend Chirag Takkar tomorrow (December 12, 2018). The couple will be getting married in Mumbai and have planned on holding a reception in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of her wedding, Parul in an interview with Pinkvila revealed that she has planned a surprise for her would be husband Chirag and also expressed her excitement towards one of the most important days of her life.

The actress who sees extremely happy to be getting hitched to the love of her life said, "Every girl is waiting for this day in her life, so my dream is coming true.The kind of guy I was looking for is going to be in my life forever. So, I am extremely happy."

When asked what she likes the most about Chirag, Parul said he respect towards is what she admired the most in him. And apparently, the actress has planned on revealing all the surprises only tomorrow, after the wedding.

Giving more details about the wedding she said, "The reception will be on December 16 in UP's Lakhimpur. I have selected that place because it was not possible for all my relatives to come here. As for the reception in Mumbai, it is yet to be planned,".

"I will try and manage everything as life won't be the same as before, but the plus point here is that not onIy do I know Chirag since three years but I also know his family since then. The family supports me." , she said talking about entering new phase of her life.