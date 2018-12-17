 »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Parul Chauhan Looks Gorgeous & Happier Than Ever In Her Reception Pics!

Parul Looks Beautiful!

The actress who was seen wearing a traditional saree in her wedding, chose a different look for the reception. She was seen clad in a maroon lehenga with a silver glass and silver sequence blouse. Chirag looked handsome in an all-black attire paired with a golden chain.

The Besties By Her Side

Parul's best friends Shilpa Raizada and Tia Gandwani have been a part of all of Parul's wedding rutiuals and ceremonies. The bride was seen having a great fun in the ladies' presence. Shilpa and Tia were both seen sharing some of the most beautiful pictures from Parul's reception.

Parul Is At Her Happiest!

Parul Is At Her Happiest!Parul and Chirag dated for a few years before tying the knot. Though, they've already shared their lives together, the marriage surely seems to have added more spark into their relationship. In all the pictures, Parul sported a bright smile and looked the happiest!

On Starting A New Life

On Starting A New LifePreviously, talking about entering a new phase of life Parul had said, "I will try and manage everything as life won't be the same as before, but the plus point here is that not onIy do I know Chirag since three years but I also know his family since then. The family supports me."