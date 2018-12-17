 »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Parul Chauhan Looks Gorgeous & Happier Than Ever In Her Reception Pics!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Cyclone Phethai Updates — Storm To Make Landfall In Andhra By Afternoon; 22 Trains Cancelled
-
- New Mahindra Thar Spy Pics Out — Almost As Big As A Toyota Innova
- Virat Kohli Second-Fastest To 25 Test Hundreds; Surpasses Tendulkar
- Banks May Be Closed For Five Days From December 21
- 10 Best Websites To Watch Bollywood Movies Online
- Star Screen Awards 2018 — Red Carpet Pictures
- Kashmir: The Mise-en-Scène Of Bollywood
- 2018 Survey Reveals The Most Dangerous Countries For Women
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's actress Parul Chauhan and Chirag Thakkar got married last week in a traditional styled wedding in her hometown Uttar Pradesh. The actress who is also known for being a part of shows such as Bidaai and Rishton Se Badi Pratha, hosted a reception party yesterday. She and Chirag made for a beautiful couple and Parul's besties Shilpa Raizada along with Tia Gandwani attended the reception. They shared a couple of pictures on their Instagram handle and we couldn't help but notice how happy the newly-wed Parul and Chirag looked! See the pictures below
Parul Looks Beautiful!
The actress who was seen wearing a traditional saree in her wedding, chose a different look for the reception. She was seen clad in a maroon lehenga with a silver glass and silver sequence blouse. Chirag looked handsome in an all-black attire paired with a golden chain.
The Besties By Her Side
Parul's best friends Shilpa Raizada and Tia Gandwani have been a part of all of Parul's wedding rutiuals and ceremonies. The bride was seen having a great fun in the ladies' presence. Shilpa and Tia were both seen sharing some of the most beautiful pictures from Parul's reception.
Parul Is At Her Happiest!
Parul Is At Her Happiest!Parul and Chirag dated for a few years before tying the knot. Though, they've already shared their lives together, the marriage surely seems to have added more spark into their relationship. In all the pictures, Parul sported a bright smile and looked the happiest!
On Starting A New Life
On Starting A New LifePreviously, talking about entering a new phase of life Parul had said, "I will try and manage everything as life won't be the same as before, but the plus point here is that not onIy do I know Chirag since three years but I also know his family since then. The family supports me."
MOST READ : Shivin Narang Talks About Kissing 16-Year-Old Tunisha Sharma & Going N*ked On The Show!