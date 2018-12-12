 »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Parul Chauhan Makes For A Beautiful Bride In Mehendi Ceremony PICS!

The Gorgeous Bride!

Parul was seen donning a yellow off shoulders blouse and a white printed lehenga at her mehendi ceremony. She also carried a multicolored flower tiara. She looked absolutely gorgeous as she smiled for the camera!

Mahi Shares Her Best Wishes

Parul's best friend and actress Mahi Sharma shared a picture with her from the mehendi ceremony and wrote, "We all need somebody to love, care about and trust . I'm really happy that my best friend has found this special person. Congratulations on your wedding ..." - (sic)

Parul's Besties Cheer Her!

In another picture that's making rounds on the internet, Parul is seen posing with actresses Shilpa Raizada and Tia Gandwani. A fan club shared the trio's picture and wrote, 'My baby doll u look amazing'

She Seems All Excited

In the above picture, Parul is seen being goofy as she gets the mehendi applied on her hands and legs. In a recent interview, she had revealed that she has planned surprises for Chirag Thakkar, which she would reveal only after the wedding!