Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Parul Chauhan Makes For A Beautiful Bride In Mehendi Ceremony PICS!

By
    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's actress Parul Chauhan and her longtime boyfriend Chirag Thakkar are tying the knot today in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh. She is also known for being a part of shows such as Bidaai and Rishton Se Badi Pratha. Yesterday, some of her friends shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram and she looks absolutely stunning. You ought to see this pictures in which Parul makes for a beautiful bride-to-be! 

    The Gorgeous Bride!

    Parul was seen donning a yellow off shoulders blouse and a white printed lehenga at her mehendi ceremony. She also carried a multicolored flower tiara. She looked absolutely gorgeous as she smiled for the camera!

    Mahi Shares Her Best Wishes

    Parul's best friend and actress Mahi Sharma shared a picture with her from the mehendi ceremony and wrote, "We all need somebody to love, care about and trust . I'm really happy that my best friend has found this special person. Congratulations on your wedding ..." - (sic)

    Parul's Besties Cheer Her!

    In another picture that's making rounds on the internet, Parul is seen posing with actresses Shilpa Raizada and Tia Gandwani. A fan club shared the trio's picture and wrote, 'My baby doll u look amazing'

    She Seems All Excited

    In the above picture, Parul is seen being goofy as she gets the mehendi applied on her hands and legs. In a recent interview, she had revealed that she has planned surprises for Chirag Thakkar, which she would reveal only after the wedding!

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
