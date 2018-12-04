 »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Parul Chauhan Reveals Her Wedding Date; Clashes With A Star Wedding!

In the month of September, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Parul Chauhan announced her wedding plans. Parul and her longtime boyfriend Chirag Thakkar dated for three years, before deciding to step into a marriage. She had also told that they never dates each other in conventional ways. The actress who considers Chirag to be her best friend, will be getting married in a week's time. And what comes across more interesting is how her wedding will clash with another star's special day.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Parul Chauhan revealed that she and Chirag would be getting married December 12, 2018. The pre-wedding rituals will start off on December 11. the duo will be getting married in a traditional temple wedding. She also said that on the same day they would be heading for a court marriage.

Parul and Chirag will be holding two wedding receptions. The first one would be at her hometown Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and another in Mumbai for the friends. In the interview she said, "I have been running errands and taking half-day offs from my shoot to make arrangements for my in-laws, and it has been quite hectic."

Seems like Parul's wedding is going to clash with the comedian ace Kapil Sharma's special as he will also be getting married to Ginni on the same day. Recently, Kapil and Ginni shared pictures of their wedding invite kit, which consists of traditional Indian sweets.

In a previous interview with Bombay Times, Parul said,"My family and relatives have been waiting for me to get married. Everybody had this question, so finally, yes, the time has come. We haven't zeroed in on the venue yet. But there will be a court marriage in Mumbai."