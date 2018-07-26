 »   »  Zain Imam & Vikas Gupta Injured While Shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9!

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 has managed to create a lot of buzz even before its premiere on the television. The contestants have flown to Argentina, where the shoot is taking place currently. Though the pictures shared by the contestants on their respective social media platforms show that they are all having an amazing time, the show didn't spare them from damages. Unfortunately, Zain Imam and Vikas Gupta have injured themselves while performing a few stunts!

Though the injuries aren't intense, Vikas and Zain both shared pictures of their injuries in two different Instagram stories to ensure the fans aren't worried. Zain wrote in his story, "First to myself in #khatronkekhiladi9 #fearfactor". We wish Zain and Vikas a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing these hunks perform tasks.

However, another contestant on the show, Shamita Shetty seems to be on the verge of re-considering on her participation in the show. The Bollywood actress reportedly has not been taking part in the tasks due to poor health. The makers of the show are in a fix as Shamita Shetty was paid the highest among the contestants and now her return to the show is not guaranteed.

One of EI reports quoted a source as saying, "Shamita was one of the first celebrities to be signed. Although she is currently in Argentina, she is supposedly not keeping well. The team is earnestly waiting for her to recover so that she can start her tasks. The show requires one to be physically and mentally fit, and if Shamita doesn't get better soon, she might have to bow out. There is also a possibility that she might enter Khatron Ke Khiladi as a wildcard."

However, Shamita Shetty has refrained from making any comments about her participation on the show. We need to wait and see if the actress will return to the show or choose to quit if her health continues to deteriorate. Besides Shamita Shetty, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Zain Imam, Ridhima Pandit, Punit J Pathak, Aditya Narayan and Sreesanth will be seen contesting with one another on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.

