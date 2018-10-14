 »   »  Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 : Dheeraj-Shraddha Turn Heads With Their Performance; Asha Steals The Show!

Shraddha & Dheeraj Set The Stage Ablaze

The Kundali Bhagya favorite Jodi Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar was one of the important highlights of the award ceremony last night. Not only did they bag awards, but also blew the viewers minds with the finest of performances. The twirls and spins the actors delivered on the stage were pretty impressive.

Asha Negi’s Peppy Beats

The Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi made everyone dance when she performed to the Punjabi song ‘Tenu Suit Suit Karda'. She even shared a glimpse of her performance from the award ceremony on her Instagram handle and the fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Shabir Cheers Sriti

Though KumKum Bhagya's Shabir did not get on the stage to perform himself, he was seen grooving to the song from the movie Veeri Di Wedding while seated. But, he ensured he cheered Sriti who was seen dancing on the stage.

Sanam & Shraddha Goof Around

It is well known fact that Sanam Johar is an amazing dancer. But, in a boomerang video that Shraddha shared on her Twitter handle, she's seen goofing around with Sanam on the sets of Zee Rishtey Awards 2018. We can't wait to watch them perform!

Samiksha Reveals Her Look

Television actress Samiksha Jaiswal shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle, showcasing the attire she was carrying for her grand performance at the Zee Rishtey Awards. She wrote, "It's #zra2018🌿🌿🌿Thank you so much @anusoru for making me look so beautiful. ☺️❤️❤️

#performancenight #ghoomar" - (sic)