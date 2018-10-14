India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »  Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 : Dheeraj-Shraddha Turn Heads With Their Performance; Asha Steals The Show!

Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 : Dheeraj-Shraddha Turn Heads With Their Performance; Asha Steals The Show!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 was held yesterday (October 13, 2018). The much-awaited award ceremony was graced by all the stars of the Zee family. While some took home the prestigious award under various categories, the rest of the celebrities blew our minds with their amazing performances. Among the stars that performed last night, include Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Asha Negi, Eisha Singh, Anita Lokhande and may more. Shraddha shared a video of her performance with Dheeraj on her Instagram handle and wrote, If they ever made my wax statue, I want it to Dangle like this.." - (sic). Watch all the performances below.

    Shraddha & Dheeraj Set The Stage Ablaze

    The Kundali Bhagya favorite Jodi Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar was one of the important highlights of the award ceremony last night. Not only did they bag awards, but also blew the viewers minds with the finest of performances. The twirls and spins the actors delivered on the stage were pretty impressive.

    Asha Negi’s Peppy Beats

    The Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi made everyone dance when she performed to the Punjabi song ‘Tenu Suit Suit Karda'. She even shared a glimpse of her performance from the award ceremony on her Instagram handle and the fans couldn't contain their excitement.

    Shabir Cheers Sriti

    Though KumKum Bhagya's Shabir did not get on the stage to perform himself, he was seen grooving to the song from the movie Veeri Di Wedding while seated. But, he ensured he cheered Sriti who was seen dancing on the stage.

    Sanam & Shraddha Goof Around

    It is well known fact that Sanam Johar is an amazing dancer. But, in a boomerang video that Shraddha shared on her Twitter handle, she's seen goofing around with Sanam on the sets of Zee Rishtey Awards 2018. We can't wait to watch them perform!

    Samiksha Reveals Her Look

    Television actress Samiksha Jaiswal shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle, showcasing the attire she was carrying for her grand performance at the Zee Rishtey Awards. She wrote, "It's #zra2018🌿🌿🌿Thank you so much @anusoru for making me look so beautiful. ☺️❤️❤️
    #performancenight #ghoomar" - (sic)

    MOST READ : Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 Winners List: Sriti-Shabbir, Eisha-Adnan, Surbhi Jyoti & Others Bag Awards

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue