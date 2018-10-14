 »   »  Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 : Dheeraj-Shraddha Turn Heads With Their Performance; Asha Steals The Show!

Related Articles
- Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 Winners List: Sriti-Shabbir, Eisha-Adnan, Surbhi Jyoti & Others Bag Awards
-
- Zee Rishtey Awards 2018: Sriti-Shabbir, Zain-Jasmin, Asha Negi & Others Rock The Red Carpet
- Zee Rishtey Awards 2018: Nomination List Is Out; Check Out Red Carpet PICS From Nomination Party!
- Did Sushant Singh Rajput Give Zee Rishtey Awards A Miss Because Of Ankita Lokhande?
- Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Sriti-Shabbir, Shraddha-Dheeraj, Karanvir Bohra & Others Bag Awards (PICS)
- Zee Rishtey Awards 2017:Sriti Jha, Ankita Lokhande, DiVek, Surbhi Jyoti & Others Rock The Red Carpet
Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 was held yesterday (October 13, 2018). The much-awaited award ceremony was graced by all the stars of the Zee family. While some took home the prestigious award under various categories, the rest of the celebrities blew our minds with their amazing performances. Among the stars that performed last night, include Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Asha Negi, Eisha Singh, Anita Lokhande and may more. Shraddha shared a video of her performance with Dheeraj on her Instagram handle and wrote, If they ever made my wax statue, I want it to Dangle like this.." - (sic). Watch all the performances below.
Shraddha & Dheeraj Set The Stage Ablaze
The Kundali Bhagya favorite Jodi Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar was one of the important highlights of the award ceremony last night. Not only did they bag awards, but also blew the viewers minds with the finest of performances. The twirls and spins the actors delivered on the stage were pretty impressive.
Asha Negi’s Peppy Beats
The Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi made everyone dance when she performed to the Punjabi song ‘Tenu Suit Suit Karda'. She even shared a glimpse of her performance from the award ceremony on her Instagram handle and the fans couldn't contain their excitement.
Shabir Cheers Sriti
Though KumKum Bhagya's Shabir did not get on the stage to perform himself, he was seen grooving to the song from the movie Veeri Di Wedding while seated. But, he ensured he cheered Sriti who was seen dancing on the stage.
Sanam & Shraddha Goof Around
It is well known fact that Sanam Johar is an amazing dancer. But, in a boomerang video that Shraddha shared on her Twitter handle, she's seen goofing around with Sanam on the sets of Zee Rishtey Awards 2018. We can't wait to watch them perform!
Samiksha Reveals Her Look
Television actress Samiksha Jaiswal shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle, showcasing the attire she was carrying for her grand performance at the Zee Rishtey Awards. She wrote, "It's #zra2018🌿🌿🌿Thank you so much @anusoru for making me look so beautiful. ☺️❤️❤️
#performancenight #ghoomar" - (sic)
MOST READ : Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 Winners List: Sriti-Shabbir, Eisha-Adnan, Surbhi Jyoti & Others Bag Awards
What magic looks like. 😍❤ Sneak-peak into @AryaSmilesa & @DheerajDhoopar's performance for #ZeeRishteyAwards2018.— Shraddha Arya FC (@FCShraddhaArya) October 13, 2018
Can. Not. Wait. @AryaSmilesa @DheerajDhoopar! #PreeRan #KundaliBhagya #ShraddhaArya #KaranPreeta #ZRA2018 pic.twitter.com/Wja3qhhqJ2
Our dancing diva #AshaNegi on Sehban Azim Instagram Story 😍 performing for #ZRA2018 pic.twitter.com/t5gu30AfcQ— AshVik Land FC (@AshvikLand) October 13, 2018