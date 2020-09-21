    For Quick Alerts
      Emmy Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Schitt's Creek, Watchman & Succession Took Major Trophies Home

      The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday night (September 20) with few celebrities in the audience and many others at home, after a very unconventional awards season amid the pandemic. 2012 and 2016 host Jimmy Kimmel returned once again to the stage as a host for the primetime television awards night.

      Emmy Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Schitts Creek, Watchman & Succession Took Major Trophies Home

      Some of the shows that won the most awards on Emmy night include Schitt's Creek, which has also nabbed 15 nominations on the list. It won the Outstanding Comedy Series with six more trophies throughout the night. HBO's Watchman which had 26 nominations, won the Outstanding Limited Series and acting trophies for Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The series won 7 creative wins at the awards night.

      Other three series which took major awards home were Succession, which won four awards including the Outstanding Drama, followed by Zendaya-starrer Euphoria, and Mark Ruffalo's show I Know This Much is True.

      Here's the complete winner's list of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:

      Drama Series

      Better Call Saul (AMC)

      The Crown (Netflix)

      The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

      Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

      The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

      Ozark (Netflix)

      Stranger Things (Netflix)

      Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

      Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

      Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

      Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

      Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

      Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

      Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

      Julia Garner (Ozark) (WINNER)

      Sarah Snook (Succession)

      Thandie Newton (Westworld)

      Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

      Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

      Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

      Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) (WINNER)

      Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

      Nicholas Braun (Succession)

      Kieran Culkin (Succession)

      Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

      Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

      Directing for a Drama Series

      The Crown, Aberfan (Netflix) Benjamin Caron

      The Crown, Cri de Coeur (Netflix) Jessica Hobbs

      Homeland, Prisoners of War (Showtime) Lesli Linka Glatter

      The Morning Show, The Interview (Apple TV Plus) Mimi Leder

      Ozark, Fire Pink (Netflix) Alik Sakharov

      Ozark, Su Casa Es Mi Casa (Netflix) Ben Semanoff

      Succession, Hunting (HBO) Andrij Parekh (WINNER)

      Succession, This Is Not for Tears (HBO) Mark Mylod

      Writing for a Drama Series

      Better Call Saul, Bad Choice Road (AMC) Thomas Schnauz

      Better Call Saul, Bagman (AMC) Gordon Smith

      The Crown, Aberfan (Netflix) Peter Morgan

      Ozark, All In (Netflix) Chris Mundy

      Ozark, Boss Fight (Netflix) John Shiban

      Ozark, Fire Pink (Netflix) Miki Johnson

      Succession, This Is Not for Tears (HBO) Jesse Armstrong (WINNER)

      Lead Actress in a Drama Series

      Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

      Olivia Colman (The Crown)

      Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

      Laura Linney (Ozark)

      Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

      Zendaya (Euphoria) (WINNER)

      Lead Actor in a Drama Series

      Jason Bateman (Ozark)

      Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

      Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

      Brian Cox (Succession)

      Billy Porter (Pose)

      Jeremy Strong (Succession) (WINNER)

      The Masked Singer (Fox)

      Nailed It! (Netflix)

      RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

      Top Chef (Bravo)

      The Voice (NBC)

      Limited Series

      Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

      Mrs. America (Hulu)

      Unbelievable (Netflix)

      Unorthodox (Netflix)

      Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)

      Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

      Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

      Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) (WINNER)

      Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

      Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

      Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

      Jean Smart (Watchmen)

      Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

      Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

      Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

      Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

      Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) (WINNER)

      Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

      Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

      Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

      Little Fires Everywhere, Find a Way (Hulu) Lynn Shelton

      Normal People, Episode 5 (Hulu) Lenny Abrahamson

      Unorthodox (Netflix) Maria Schrader (WINNER)

      Watchmen, It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice (HBO) Nicole Kassell

      Watchmen, Little Fear of Lightning (HBO) Steph Green

      Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO) Stephen Williams

      Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

      Mrs. America, Shirley (FX Networks) Tanya Barfield

      Normal People, Episode 3 (Hulu) Sally Rooney and Alice Birch

      Unbelievable, Episode 1 (Netflix) Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman

      Unorthodox, Part 1 (Netflix) Anna Winger

      Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO) Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (WINNER)

      Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

      Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

      Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

      Paul Mescal (Normal People)

      Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

      Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) (WINNER)

      Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

      Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

      Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

      Regina King (Watchmen) (WINNER)

      Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

      Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

      Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

      Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

      Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

      Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

      Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

      Comedy Series

      Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

      Dead to Me (Netflix)

      The Good Place (NBC)

      Insecure (HBO)

      The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

      The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

      Schitt's Creek (Pop TV) (WINNER)

      What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

      Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

      Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

      D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

      Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

      Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

      Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

      Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

      Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

      Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER)

      Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

      Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

      William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

      Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

      Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

      Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

      Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

      Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

      Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER)

      Directing for a Comedy Series

      The Great, The Great [Pilot] (Hulu) Matt Shakman

      The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, It's Comedy or Cabbage (Prime Video) Amy Sherman-Palladino

      The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Marvelous Radio (Prime Video) Daniel Palladino

      Modern Family, Finale Part 2 (ABC) Gail Mancuso

      Ramy, Miakhalifa.mov (Hulu) Ramy Youssef

      Schitt's Creek, Happy Ending (Pop TV) Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy (WINNER)

      Will & Grace, We Love Lucy (NBC) James Burrows

      Writing for a Comedy Series

      The Good Place, Whenever You're Ready (NBC) Michael Schur

      The Great, The Great (Hulu) Tony McNamara

      Schitt's Creek, Happy Ending (Pop TV) Daniel Levy (WINNER)

      Schitt's Creek, The Presidential Suite (Pop TV) David West Read

      What We Do in the Shadows, Collaboration (FX Networks) Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil

      What We Do in the Shadows, Ghosts (FX Networks) Paul Simms

      What We Do in the Shadows, On the Run (FX Networks) Stefani Robinson

      Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

      Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

      Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

      Ted Danson (The Good Place)

      Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

      Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER)

      Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

      Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

      Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

      Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

      Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

      Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER)

      Issa Rae (Insecure)

      Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

      Some of the best moments from the awards night were Jennifer Aniston's surprise reunion with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at home. Jennifer announced the winners for a category and she was also in the running for Best Actress (Drama) for The Morning Show.

      Many winners of the night including King, Dan Levy and Mark Ruffalo implored viewers to make their voices heard in November, and vote in the coming US elections. Another moment from the night worth mentioning is, Jimmy Kimmel's monologue as he began the night with, 'Welcome to the pandemmies'.

      Read more about: emmys 2020 emmy awards
