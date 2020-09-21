Emmy Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Schitt's Creek, Watchman & Succession Took Major Trophies Home
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday night (September 20) with few celebrities in the audience and many others at home, after a very unconventional awards season amid the pandemic. 2012 and 2016 host Jimmy Kimmel returned once again to the stage as a host for the primetime television awards night.
Some of the shows that won the most awards on Emmy night include Schitt's Creek, which has also nabbed 15 nominations on the list. It won the Outstanding Comedy Series with six more trophies throughout the night. HBO's Watchman which had 26 nominations, won the Outstanding Limited Series and acting trophies for Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The series won 7 creative wins at the awards night.
Other three series which took major awards home were Succession, which won four awards including the Outstanding Drama, followed by Zendaya-starrer Euphoria, and Mark Ruffalo's show I Know This Much is True.
Here's the complete winner's list of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:
Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO) (WINNER)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Julia Garner (Ozark) (WINNER)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) (WINNER)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, Aberfan (Netflix) Benjamin Caron
The Crown, Cri de Coeur (Netflix) Jessica Hobbs
Homeland, Prisoners of War (Showtime) Lesli Linka Glatter
The Morning Show, The Interview (Apple TV Plus) Mimi Leder
Ozark, Fire Pink (Netflix) Alik Sakharov
Ozark, Su Casa Es Mi Casa (Netflix) Ben Semanoff
Succession, Hunting (HBO) Andrij Parekh (WINNER)
Succession, This Is Not for Tears (HBO) Mark Mylod
Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, Bad Choice Road (AMC) Thomas Schnauz
Better Call Saul, Bagman (AMC) Gordon Smith
The Crown, Aberfan (Netflix) Peter Morgan
Ozark, All In (Netflix) Chris Mundy
Ozark, Boss Fight (Netflix) John Shiban
Ozark, Fire Pink (Netflix) Miki Johnson
Succession, This Is Not for Tears (HBO) Jesse Armstrong (WINNER)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria) (WINNER)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession) (WINNER)
Competition Program
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) (WINNER)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) (WINNER)
Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Little Fires Everywhere, Find a Way (Hulu) Lynn Shelton
Normal People, Episode 5 (Hulu) Lenny Abrahamson
Unorthodox (Netflix) Maria Schrader (WINNER)
Watchmen, It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice (HBO) Nicole Kassell
Watchmen, Little Fear of Lightning (HBO) Steph Green
Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO) Stephen Williams
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Mrs. America, Shirley (FX Networks) Tanya Barfield
Normal People, Episode 3 (Hulu) Sally Rooney and Alice Birch
Unbelievable, Episode 1 (Netflix) Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman
Unorthodox, Part 1 (Netflix) Anna Winger
Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO) Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (WINNER)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) (WINNER)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen) (WINNER)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Variety Talk Series
Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)
Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Schitt's Creek (Pop TV) (WINNER)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER)
Directing for a Comedy Series
The Great, The Great [Pilot] (Hulu) Matt Shakman
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, It's Comedy or Cabbage (Prime Video) Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Marvelous Radio (Prime Video) Daniel Palladino
Modern Family, Finale Part 2 (ABC) Gail Mancuso
Ramy, Miakhalifa.mov (Hulu) Ramy Youssef
Schitt's Creek, Happy Ending (Pop TV) Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy (WINNER)
Will & Grace, We Love Lucy (NBC) James Burrows
Writing for a Comedy Series
The Good Place, Whenever You're Ready (NBC) Michael Schur
The Great, The Great (Hulu) Tony McNamara
Schitt's Creek, Happy Ending (Pop TV) Daniel Levy (WINNER)
Schitt's Creek, The Presidential Suite (Pop TV) David West Read
What We Do in the Shadows, Collaboration (FX Networks) Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil
What We Do in the Shadows, Ghosts (FX Networks) Paul Simms
What We Do in the Shadows, On the Run (FX Networks) Stefani Robinson
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Some of the best moments from the awards night were Jennifer Aniston's surprise reunion with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at home. Jennifer announced the winners for a category and she was also in the running for Best Actress (Drama) for The Morning Show.
Many winners of the night including King, Dan Levy and Mark Ruffalo implored viewers to make their voices heard in November, and vote in the coming US elections. Another moment from the night worth mentioning is, Jimmy Kimmel's monologue as he began the night with, 'Welcome to the pandemmies'.
