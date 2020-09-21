Emmy Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Schitt's Creek, Watchman & Succession Took Major Trophies Home

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday night (September 20) with few celebrities in the audience and many others at home, after a very unconventional awards season amid the pandemic. 2012 and 2016 host Jimmy Kimmel returned once again to the stage as a host for the primetime television awards night.

Some of the shows that won the most awards on Emmy night include Schitt's Creek, which has also nabbed 15 nominations on the list. It won the Outstanding Comedy Series with six more trophies throughout the night. HBO's Watchman which had 26 nominations, won the Outstanding Limited Series and acting trophies for Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The series won 7 creative wins at the awards night.

Other three series which took major awards home were Succession, which won four awards including the Outstanding Drama, followed by Zendaya-starrer Euphoria, and Mark Ruffalo's show I Know This Much is True.

Here's the complete winner's list of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:

Here’s The Complete Winner's List Of The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Drama Series Better Call Saul (AMC) The Crown (Netflix) The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC) The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) Ozark (Netflix) Stranger Things (Netflix) Succession (HBO) (WINNER) Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale) Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) Julia Garner (Ozark) (WINNER) Sarah Snook (Succession) Thandie Newton (Westworld) Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale) Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) (WINNER) Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) Nicholas Braun (Succession) Kieran Culkin (Succession) Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) Directing for a Drama Series The Crown, Aberfan (Netflix) Benjamin Caron The Crown, Cri de Coeur (Netflix) Jessica Hobbs Homeland, Prisoners of War (Showtime) Lesli Linka Glatter The Morning Show, The Interview (Apple TV Plus) Mimi Leder Ozark, Fire Pink (Netflix) Alik Sakharov Ozark, Su Casa Es Mi Casa (Netflix) Ben Semanoff Succession, Hunting (HBO) Andrij Parekh (WINNER) Succession, This Is Not for Tears (HBO) Mark Mylod Writing for a Drama Series Better Call Saul, Bad Choice Road (AMC) Thomas Schnauz Better Call Saul, Bagman (AMC) Gordon Smith The Crown, Aberfan (Netflix) Peter Morgan Ozark, All In (Netflix) Chris Mundy Ozark, Boss Fight (Netflix) John Shiban Ozark, Fire Pink (Netflix) Miki Johnson Succession, This Is Not for Tears (HBO) Jesse Armstrong (WINNER) Lead Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) Olivia Colman (The Crown) Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Laura Linney (Ozark) Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Zendaya (Euphoria) (WINNER) Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman (Ozark) Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) Steve Carell (The Morning Show) Brian Cox (Succession) Billy Porter (Pose) Jeremy Strong (Succession) (WINNER) Competition Program The Masked Singer (Fox) Nailed It! (Netflix) RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER) Top Chef (Bravo) The Voice (NBC) Limited Series Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu) Mrs. America (Hulu) Unbelievable (Netflix) Unorthodox (Netflix) Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER) Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Holland Taylor (Hollywood) Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) (WINNER) Margo Martindale (Mrs. America) Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America) Toni Collette (Unbelievable) Jean Smart (Watchmen) Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Dylan McDermott (Hollywood) Jim Parsons (Hollywood) Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) (WINNER) Jovan Adepo (Watchmen) Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen) Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special Little Fires Everywhere, Find a Way (Hulu) Lynn Shelton Normal People, Episode 5 (Hulu) Lenny Abrahamson Unorthodox (Netflix) Maria Schrader (WINNER) Watchmen, It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice (HBO) Nicole Kassell Watchmen, Little Fear of Lightning (HBO) Steph Green Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO) Stephen Williams Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special Mrs. America, Shirley (FX Networks) Tanya Barfield Normal People, Episode 3 (Hulu) Sally Rooney and Alice Birch Unbelievable, Episode 1 (Netflix) Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman Unorthodox, Part 1 (Netflix) Anna Winger Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO) Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (WINNER) Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Jeremy Irons (Watchmen) Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) Paul Mescal (Normal People) Jeremy Pope (Hollywood) Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) (WINNER) Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) Shira Haas (Unorthodox) Regina King (Watchmen) (WINNER) Octavia Spencer (Self Made) Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) Variety Talk Series Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS) Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC) Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER) Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) Comedy Series Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) Dead to Me (Netflix) The Good Place (NBC) Insecure (HBO) The Kominsky Method (Netflix) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) Schitt's Creek (Pop TV) (WINNER) What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Betty Gilpin (GLOW) D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place) Yvonne Orji (Insecure) Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER) Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method) Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Mahershala Ali (Ramy) Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER) Directing for a Comedy Series The Great, The Great [Pilot] (Hulu) Matt Shakman The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, It's Comedy or Cabbage (Prime Video) Amy Sherman-Palladino The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Marvelous Radio (Prime Video) Daniel Palladino Modern Family, Finale Part 2 (ABC) Gail Mancuso Ramy, Miakhalifa.mov (Hulu) Ramy Youssef Schitt's Creek, Happy Ending (Pop TV) Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy (WINNER) Will & Grace, We Love Lucy (NBC) James Burrows Writing for a Comedy Series The Good Place, Whenever You're Ready (NBC) Michael Schur The Great, The Great (Hulu) Tony McNamara Schitt's Creek, Happy Ending (Pop TV) Daniel Levy (WINNER) Schitt's Creek, The Presidential Suite (Pop TV) David West Read What We Do in the Shadows, Collaboration (FX Networks) Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil What We Do in the Shadows, Ghosts (FX Networks) Paul Simms What We Do in the Shadows, On the Run (FX Networks) Stefani Robinson Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Don Cheadle (Black Monday) Ted Danson (The Good Place) Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER) Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate (Dead to Me) Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me) Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) (WINNER) Issa Rae (Insecure) Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Some of the best moments from the awards night were Jennifer Aniston's surprise reunion with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at home. Jennifer announced the winners for a category and she was also in the running for Best Actress (Drama) for The Morning Show.

Many winners of the night including King, Dan Levy and Mark Ruffalo implored viewers to make their voices heard in November, and vote in the coming US elections. Another moment from the night worth mentioning is, Jimmy Kimmel's monologue as he began the night with, 'Welcome to the pandemmies'.

