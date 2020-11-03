Gauahar Khan To Tie The Knot With Zaid Darbar On December 25?

Rumours about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar dating have been making the rounds for quite some time now. Reports have also claimed that after her exit for the Bigg Boss 14 house as Toofani Senior, Gauahar also went for a vacation to Goa with Zaid. Now that the actress is back home, reports have claimed that the couple is getting ready to tie the knot in December.

A report in TOI said that Gauahar and Zaid are all set to get married on December 25, 2020. The report also claimed that the wedding festivities will begin on December 22 and will only be attended by family members and close friends. Gauahar's sister Nigar and others will be coming to India for attending the festivities. It is also said that the functions will take place in Mumbai and both families have started preparing for the same.

Another source in the report claimed that Gauahar and Zaid have already exchanged rings. Fans were quick to speculate that the ring Gauahar was seen wearing in the Bigg Boss 14 house is her engagement ring. Earlier, ETimes TV had reported that the actress is tying the knot on November 22. However, Gauahar dismissed the rumours and told IANS, "These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it."

The rumours of their engagement first sparked after Gauahar uploaded a video on Instagram, in which she can be seen dancing with Zaid to Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's song 'Diamond da challa'. Gauahar recently had planned a special surprise for beau Zaid on his birthday October 24. She also shared some adorable pictures with Zaid of their celebration.

Gauahar Khan Dismisses November Wedding Reports With Ismail Darbar's Son Zaid

Gauahar Khan's Rumoured BF Zaid Says He Has Heard She's Taken & Is Getting Married This Year