Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Has Frozen Her Eggs In A Tearful Confession

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw a heartfelt interaction between contestants Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat. Rakhi was seen breaking down in front of actress-politician Sonali expressing her loneliness in life. She also made a revelation that she has frozen her eggs. Not only that, the Manmohini actress also revealed that she wants her co-contestant Abhinav Shukla to be a sperm donor for her future child.

Rakhi Sawant revealed that she will ask Abhinav's wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik if she will be okay with their arrangement. Rakhi went on to add that she wishes to bring her child into the world without doing anything wrong. Rakhi further could not stop her tears while revealing to Sonali that she did not have any man in her life since her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. Rakhi Sawant also went on to say that her feelings towards Abhinav Shukla are genuine and she is ready to be the 'other woman' for him.

The 'Pardesiya' star also admitted her anguish regarding her married life. She shared how her husband, Riteish is not ready to accept her publicly and has vowed never to reveal his face to the public glare. Rakhi also hinted that there is a strong reason for which her husband does not want to reveal himself. Furthermore, she expressed how she will be content if Abhinav just goes on to accompany her on coffee dates and expresses some signs of affection towards her. Earlier, Rakhi Sawant had revealed several times on the show that she has not met her husband for over a year.

