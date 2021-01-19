Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Reveals An Endearing Video Post His Exit; Says He Wishes To Return To The Show

Bigg Boss 14's popular contestant, Eijaz Khan's shocking exit from the show recently came as a rude shock for all the die-hard fans of the show. The actor was seen exiting the show due to his prior professional commitments. Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was also seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, entered the house as the actor's proxy. Now, Eijaz has taken to his social media to share a heartfelt video post his exit wherein he can be seen expressing his wish to come back soon on the show.

The video has Eijaz Khan looking dapper in a white shirt and his new moustache look, presumably for the show. The actor can be seen stating on the video that he is overwhelmed with the love he has received by his fans during his stint on the show. The Kavya Anjali actor also added that he has never seen this much love before from the viewers. Eijaz went on to say that he owes his fans for making him reach here in life. Furthermore, Eijaz Khan hinted that he wishes to be back on the show soon. Take a look at the video.

The Punar Vivah actor also added that his fans should support Devoleena on the show since she is his proxy. Talking about his stint on the show, Eijaz was known for his friendship with Arshi Khan and Aly Goni on the show. He also formed a rivalry with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik on the show. However, he grabbed several headlines after he formed a romantic relationship with fellow contestant, Pavitra Punia on the show.

