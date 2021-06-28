    For Quick Alerts
      Jasmin Bhasin's Birthday: Fans Pour In Lovely Wishes For The Dil Se Dil Tak Actress

      Television actress Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 31st birthday today (June 28). The actress rang on her special day with beau Aly Goni in Goa. Apart from that, her die-hard fans have been flooding social media with some lovely birthday wishes for her under the hashtag 'HBD Jasmin Bhasin."

      Jasmin-Bhasin

      The Dil Se Dil Tak actress' fans shared beautiful pictures of the actress along with sweet notes to wish her. One of the fans wrote, "Dear Jasmin, you've touched so many hearts through your superb acting, your every work is a masterpiece of art. May you continue to shine more and more Bright. Keep going, our best wishes are always with you." Take a look at the tweet.

      Apart from that, many other fans dedicated endearing birthday messages to Jasmin Bhasin. While some praised her performances in her shows, others could not stop praising her chirpy personality. Take a look at some of the other birthday wishes by her fans.

      Jasmin Bhasin's birthday celebration pictures have also gone viral on social media. Her boyfriend Aly Goni shared a delightful looking cake with her name on it. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor also shared a funny video wherein he can be seen with Jasmin, taking a jibe on his braided hairdo that he had got done especially for his ladylove's special day. Take a look at the picture of Jasmin's birthday cake shared by Aly.

      Jasmin-Birthday

      The Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress' close friend also shared a video wherein she can be seen cutting her birthday cake. Jasmin Bhasin can be seen looking stunning in a printed shirt that she has paired up with blue jeans. Take a look at the picture.

      Jasmin-Cake

      Jasmin was in the news for several reasons this year. She participated in the show Bigg Boss 14 and went on to become one of the most popular contestants of the show. She also proclaimed her love for her now, beau Aly Goni on the show who was her co-contestant on the same. Since then, the actress has charmed her fans in many hit music videos like 'Tera Suit', 'Pani Di Gal' and 'Tenu Yaad Karaan'. Earlier, Jasmin Bhasin was known for her performances in shows like Naagin 4, Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

