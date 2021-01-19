Bigg Boss 14: Fans Shower Love On Rubina Dilaik; Hail Her As The ‘Viewer’s Choice’

Bigg Boss 14 is leaving no stone unturned to raise the entertainment quotient with each passing episode. If there is one contestant who is also garnering several buzz on the show, it is Shakti Astitva: Ek Ehsaas Ki actor, Rubina Dilaik. Now, it seems that even the actor's fans are enamored by her so that they soon started trending, 'Viewer's Choice Rubina' on Twitter today. Here is what the fans had to say about the contestant.

One of the Twitter user said how the actor always stands for the right and gives it back to the other housemates without the usage of any foul language or demeaning them.

She always stand for right & give back to HMs if they mess with her without even using any foul lang, demeaning them or going to their level.

Only her 1 savage reply is enough to ans them.



This is why VIEWERS WITH RUBINA — Rubina Dilaik Team (@RubinaTM) January 19, 2021

Another user also participated on the trend, sharing some lovely pictures of the actor wherein she can be seen donning a baby pink night wear along with a bandana.

There is nearly a month for finale. All of them have gone outside and seen Rubina's popularity hence they are provoking her, cornering her but we have to stay united. Jaha 3.5 months nikaal liye waha 1 month aur bas ♡.



VIEWERS WITH RUBINA — Aysha ( The RD FanClub 💫❤) (@ayshahabib11) January 19, 2021

One of the netizen also expressed her pride for Rubina Dilaik. The fan wrote how Rubina had to fight several silent battles on the show. Take a look at the tweet.

Another user wrote how there is nearly a month left for the Bigg Boss 14 finale and that the other housemates have once come outside and seen Rubina Dilaik's massive popularity and have thus tried to corner or provoke her.

It seems that the Choti Bahu actor is truly winning the love of her fans with her stint on the show. Meanwhile, the latest episode will also show Rubina once again locking horns with her arch nemesis on the show, Rahul Vaidya. The two will have a huge fight over a comment of the latter on Rubina Dilaik's husband and Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Abhinav Shukla. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of the show?

