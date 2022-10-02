Bigg Boss 16 Day 1 Live Updates: And So, On The Very First Day, #KhelGayeBiggBoss
As per the promo, today Bigg Boss makes Sajid Khan the quirky and witty translator of singer Abdu Rozik. With tons of wit and humour, Sajid is helping Rozik understand the Bigg Boss house and all the housemates in it.
The first day of the game begins with the energetic Chennai Express number 'One Two Three Four''in the morning and the contestants can be seen dancing to the tune. However, Bigg Boss puts them in absolute shock by declaring that the wake up song will be the very last song of the season, followed by the order to recite the newly drafted Bigg Boss anthem. While some recite the oath, others are more unwilling to do so.
All this is just a teaser of the exciting day that is to come. So, hold your hearts and stay tuned to the live updates of the first day of Bigg Boss season 16.
A call came in the house and Tina picks it up. The voice on the other side is Aamir Khan. Aamir asks Tina to call Shalin. First he praises Shalin for his physique and then gives him a task of dunking in the pool.
Shiv asked Abdu to bring a dustbin to put dry leaves in the garden in it. Abdu, after taking time to understand Shiv, obliges and helped Shiv in cleaning the garden.
Sajid claims that Abdu is quite wealthy. Abdu refutes and says that he just became famous and doesn't have much money. He gives most of his earnings to his mother. Abdu said that he faced many adversities due to his height but he evolved. Sajid exclaims that Abdu has a very good heart and is a gem of a person.
Tina and Nimrit discuss about the dwindling rations. Nimrit asks Sajid for advice. However, Sajid says that Nimrit is the captain and a captain doesn't discuss, they execute.
The housemates sing the anthem melodiously and Bigg Boss tells them to memorize it. The housemates are now trying to learn the song. NImrit is teaching Abdu
Bigg Boss called the housemates and tells them that everyone came to become a copy of the previous winners. Bigg Boss says that he wouldn't let that happen and declares that today's wake up song was the last of the season. The housemates are in an uproar. BIgg BOss then tells them that they will sing the Bigg Boss within 5 mins of wake up. Making the housmates assemble in the main ground is the responsibility of the captain
Stan is entertaining the housemates with his mesmerising rap about how he is 'Basti ka Hasti'
The housemates ask MC Stan about his origins. He said he didn't go to college as he became famous before that. Stan tell the meaning of his name as the combination of Satan and Angel
Bigg Boss gives Abdu his mic back. Now he doesn't have to speak through Sajid anymore. Abdu is elated and shouts thank you to Bigg Boss
Sajid calls Abdu and tells him to say what he required. Abdu tells him in the ear that he needs to go really urgently to the washroom. Sajid suggests him to do in the pool. Abdu politely declines.
Afternoon 12. The whole house wakes upto to the number of Chennai Express' '1 2 3 4...'' and dances in a hardcore manner.
In morning 10, Archana and Tina got into a tiff where Archana said that Tina that she left the gas on and on high. Tina denies the allegation
At, Abdu Rozik requested Bigg Boss to giver him small dumbells for excercise. Sajid requests Bigg Boss the same for Abdu
Sajid becomes Abdu's translator and is showing him around the house in a quirky manner.