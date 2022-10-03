Bigg Boss 16 Day 2 Live Updates: On First Nominations Of The Season, Bigg Boss Orders To Throw Away The Niceti
Today is the day of the season's first Nomination Task. As per the promo, Bigg Boss said that they are not interested in the contestant's sugar-coated reasons and just asked them to give the names of the ones they wish to nominate.
Meanwhile,
Gautam
Vig
and
Nimrit
Kaul
interrogate
Ankit
Gupta
about
the
relationship
between
him
and
Priyanka
Chahar.
Ankit
is
still
maintaining
that
they
are
good
friends
who
care
deeply
for
each
other.
On
the
other
hand,
Tina
Dutta
is
mesmerized
by
Abdu's
cuteness
and
charm
and
asks
him
to
be
her
boyfriend,
to
wich
Abdu
blushes
hard.
A lot of exciting things are going to happen in the episode. Stay tuned for the live updates.
-
Priyanka said that Ankit is saving the money he is getting from Bigg Boss to save for Priyanka's wedding. Shalin quips that Ankit should become his best friend if he is ready to do that for 'just friends'.
-
The day begins with siren alarms instead of the famous tradition of wake songs. Nimrit assembled everyone in the garden area and every sang the catchy Bigg Boss anthem.