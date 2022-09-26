Bigg Boss 16: From Theme To Contestants, Here’s What You Can Expect From This Season 

India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss, is hitting the television in just one week. After its successful fifteenth season, Colors TV is bringing back Bigg Boss season 16. As the hit show returns with full glory, with Salman Khan at the helm, anticipation for the show is at an all-time high. Prior to its launch event, fans are curious over this season's offerings, which have been raised by the advertisements featuring host Salman Khan.

Curiosity about the contestants participating in the show has already got us all excited. While a number of names of the contestants have been circulating, some of the faces will be disclosed prior to the premiere this time. Every season, the show's creators manage to impress the viewers by adding fresh turns and surprises. Therefore, this season could potentially be even more entertaining. Here is everything you need to know about this season.

Date and Premiere Time

Bigg Boss season 16 will debut on television at 9.30 on October 1. According to the reports, the premiere episode will be divided into two parts, which will air on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, whereas the show will air Monday through Friday at 10 p.m.

Salman Khan Dons Bollywood Avatars For Promotions

In the Bigg Boss 16 promos, Salman Khan is seen enacting several iconic film villain roles and mouthing their popular dialogues. From Mogambo to Kancha Cheena to Gabbar, Khan is giving a new BB16 twist to these characters' dialogues.

On the other hand, since the show's promo has been released, its major attraction has been that Bigg Boss will be playing this time. "Game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss khud khelega" is the tagline for this year's promotion. It is unknown, though, if Bigg Boss will engage in physical play with the competitors or not.

Offbeat Theme

Renowned designer Omung Kumar creates lavish settings for the show every season, and this season he plans to do the same. Reports have it that season 16 will have a water theme and neon blue.

Few Contestants To Be Revealed Before The Show Begins

A few contestants' names will be made public by the makers before the start of the show.

Big Boss 16 - OGs to return

According to a source, the upcoming season will also have "Toofani Seniors" just like the previous seasons. They will appear to grill the contestants. It is said that the makers of the show have approached five old participants to take charge of the show's freshers. "This year they will enter the show as 'Villains'. The concept is quite similar to the 'tribe leaders' and 'toofani seniors' that we saw in the previous seasons," the source revealed to a daily outlet.

The BB seniors who are in talks to appear as "Toofani Seniors" are Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundra, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, and Tanisha Mukerji. Although an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Other Contestants



Speaking of the participants, the new season also features a compelling ensemble of contenders who will enter the Bigg Boss house. This season's first contestant has been named Gautam Vij, as this channel revealed this weekend. Gautam has appeared in several popular TV serials, such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, and Naamkarann. Meanwhile, reports on Monday (September 26) revealed the other confirmed participants of the show, including Tina Datta of Uttaran, Shalin Bhanot of Naagin, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Sumbul Touqeer, and Shiv Thakare. On the other hand, Femina Miss India 2020, Manya Singh, actress Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are said to participate in the reality show. Sajid Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann, and Prakruti Mishra are among a few known faces who will appear on the show.