Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh States That She Was Out Of Work For Two Years Due To Her Skin Tone

Many
of
the
people
who
are
reading
this
article
will
find
it
hard
to
imagine
what
it
would
be
like
to
grow
up
in
a
small
house
and
live
off
of
the
meagre
earnings
of
a
Rickshaw
driver.
However,
Manya
Singh
not
only
lived
the
life
but
faced
all
the
adversities
that
came
with
it
and
went
on
to
become
the
Femina
Miss
India
2020
runner-up.
However,
where
everyone
would
think
that
her
life
will
take
an
upward
turn
after
her
achievement,
such
was
not
the
case.
In
the
premiere
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
Manya
revealed
that
she
has
been
out
of
work
for
the
past
two
years.
She
said,
"Either
because
of
skin
tone
or
any
other
reason,
I
was
told
that
'you
can't
get
the
work'."
Manya
further
added
that
her
father
is
still
riding
rickshaws
in
Mumbai
and
her
mother
travels
by
local
train
so
as
to
not
add
to
her
burden.
After
hearing
her
story,
Salman
reassured
her
that
her
stint
in
the
show
will
definitely
get
her
good
work
and
her
life
is
going
to
be
a
lot
easier.
Along
with
Manya
Singh,
television
stars
like
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Tina
Dutta,
Priyanka
Chahar
Chaudhary,
Sreejita
De,
and
Shalin
Bhanott
entered
the
house.