Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Thinks Priyanka Choudhary Needs To ‘Calm Down’ After Her Emotional Breakdown

Rajiv Supports Priyanka on Twitter

Rajiv Adatia, who was among the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15, took to Twitter and talked about Priyanka's emotional breakdown. According to him, she'll become a finalist and should calm down.

Ankit Is Generally A Calm Guy

Rajiv Adatia tweeted, "Even tho I like Priyanka she needs to calm down and not overthink so much! Ankit is generally a calm quiet guy! Sometimes because u don't get the reaction you want doesn't mean he doesn't care. It just means he handles things differently! (heart emoji) you guys look nice together! #bb16"

Priyanka Will Be A Finalist

He further wrote, "Listen Priyanka is a very strong girl! Her being said things on WKV is only making her stronger! This girl is going to the final and will be on the top. She shouldn't worry what people say about her and Ankit! Her relationship is with him not the world! She has nothing to prove! #bb16"

Priyanka-Ankit To Solve Their Issues?

While Priyanka and Ankita aren't talking to each other currently, it'll be interesting to see if they'll resolve their issues after the actress' emotional breakdown or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!