Bigg Boss 16’s Tina Datta Clears Air On Her Love Affair With Shalin Bhanot: My Career & Future Will Be Ruined

Bigg Boss16: Tina Says She Has No Feelings For Shalin Photo Credit: Voot

There are no permanent friends and any enemies in the Bigg Boss house and this has been proved time and again. Interestingly, this was evident once again during the recently held nomination task on Bigg Boss 16 which did change several bonds in the house, especially for Shalin Bhanot. After all, he had not just lost a friend in Sumbul Touqeer Khan, but his rumoured love interest Tina Datta has also turned her back on him. This happened after the nomination task wherein Shalin was seen praising Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig's newfound group saying they were better in loyalty.

Needless to say, Shalin's apparent praises for Soundarya didn't go down well with Tina and the two ended up getting into a nasty argument. Following this, Tina called Shalin 'cheap' and 'fake' and also emphasised that the latter has been acting on a reality show. "No wonder nobody likes Shalin outside BB house," she added. This isn't all. Post the elimination task, as Abdu Rozik called Shalin and Tina couple, the Uttaran actress rectified him saying they are just friends. Tina also clarified if her name gets tagged with Shalin, it will ruin her character, her future and her career. She didn't stop here and also stated that she has zero feelings for Shalin and is not in love with him.

Well, Tina's revelations must have come as a shock to the audience. Meanwhile, Shalin is of the opinion that Tina has been playing games with him so far. It will be interesting to see if the two will end up becoming the new rivals in the house or Shalin will be able to restore his friendship with Tina and Sumbul.

Talking about the nominations, Sumbul, Gori Nagori and Priyanka Choudhary have been nominated for elimination this week. To note, Sumbul will be facing nominations for the second week consecutively and it is going to be a tough fight for her. Who do you think would get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16? Let us know in the comment section below.