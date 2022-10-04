Bigg Boss 16 Week 1 Nomination: Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan, Gori Lagori Among Nominated; Is It TV Stars vs Non-TV

Day 2 of Bigg Boss 16 was quite action-packed. It started with Archana Gautam picking a fight with captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as she decided to make her own breakfast. The fight then transferred into Nimrit vs Shiv Thakare. Then there is the cute banter between Abdu Rozik and Tina Dutta where the latter playfully said that she wants to date Abdu. The exciting episode ended with another fight, this time between Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Gautam Vig where both warn each other about not linking their names with other housemates(Priyanka with Udaariyan co-star Ankit Gupta and Gautam with every female housemate).

However, the main highlight of the episode was the nomination task. Since the very start of BIgg Boss, contestants of previous seasons followed the tradition of taking a name and giving a reason for their nominations. However Bigg Boss decided that they aren't interested in listening to the contestant's image-conscious and sugar-coated reasons. Instead, the boss called a fire artist. The contestants will give photos of two contestants to the artist and won't give any reason. The artist will then burn their photographs.

Nimrit as captain was not only safe for the week, but she also had the power of directly nominating any two contestants. She chose to nominate Archana and Shiv. Apart from the two, four others were nominated this week. They are MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Gori Lagori, and Gautam Vig.

MC Stan was nominated by Gautam, Tina Datta, Manya Singh, Ankit Gupta, Archana, and Priyanka. Shreejita De, Gautam, Manya, and Ankit nominated Gori Lagori. Tina, Archana, Priyanka, and Sumbul Touqeer nominated Sajid. Gautam was nominated by Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Gori. Sumbul was the only one who wasn't nominated by anyone.

After the nominations, Bigg Boss pointed out that Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, and Manya Singh apologized after nominating the contestants. They remarked that with this act, they showed their audiences that they are fearful and image-conscious, and only like to play safe. As a result, Bigg Boss punished them to do all the housework from cleaning to cooking.

Later, when Sajid asked Shalin that before the show, he called the former and told him that Farah Khan is like his sister and the duo will play as a family in the show, so why did Shalin nominate him? Shalin replied that he has confidence that Sajid won't be eliminated and believes others need the show more than him. However, when he was later asked the same question by Bigg Boss in the confession room, he said that Sajid doesn't seem too invested in the game. Bigg Boss then reprimanded him for sugar-coating his words and called him a coward.

Later, Bigg Boss called Sajid Khan to the confession room and asked his opinion on the nominations. Sajid gave a beautiful analogy that the contestants are like peapods. Once you peel a pod, you may find some good peas while others may be rotten. Bigg Boss also put forward an observation that all the nominated contestants are celebs of non-TV backgrounds. So maybe the TV actors planned the nomination that way and the whole act was 'TV vs non-TV'. Sajid said that he still considers himself a TV personality and doesn't like to think that way.

The first nominations of the season removed the mask from the face of some of the contestants while others will take time. The only thing guaranteed is the viewer's entertainment.

So who will you save from eliminations?