bigg-boss-and-nach-baliye-famed-star-bhakhtyar-irani-spotlights-the-importance-of-mental-health

Emotional, psychological, and social well-being are all essential components of our mental health. It influences the way we perceive, experience, and behave. It also has an impact on how individuals handle stress, social interactions, and decision-making. Mental wellness is important at every age. Poor mental health is not always a diagnosis of some form of disorder or illness. Mental well-being encompasses more than just the absence of mental illnesses. Mental illness can negatively affect one's everyday life, interactions, and physical functioning.

Mr. Bhakhtyar M. Irani, a well-known Indian actor who has appeared in films and on television in popular reality shows such as "Nach Baliye', and 'Big Boss" has frequently discussed various social issues on his social media. Most recently; he came forward to talk about the importance of mental health wellbeing. He discussed that one shouldn't take mental health lightly. More than life, the human mind is unpredictable and delicate and how it's hard for us to understand mental problems.

While talking on mental health, he appreciated one mental health magazine named Psychologsand said that, With a buck load of information available about mental health on the internet, it can get overwhelming and sometimes misleading. The remedy for this would be to refer to a Mental Health magazine like "Psychologs". Having a reputed mental health professional on the editorial board makes the content of the magazine very reliable and being in the print version of the magazine, it has the advantage of staying away from the screen.Psychologs Magazine is India's only monthly magazine that has been published in both print and electronic versions by Utsaah Psychological Services since 2019 but it is not sufficient for the whole population.

It is important to understand that in India there are 0.3 Psychiatrists, 0.12 Psychologists and 0.07 Social workers for the 100000 population there right now along with the Government, NGOs and Mental Health Professionals will also have to make a lot of effort to spread awareness.The benefits of having mental health awareness can help you understand your symptoms, receive expert support, and, perhaps most significantly, overcome the stigma that keeps so many individuals suffering in silence. It can also help you detect certain mental health concerns early, and one can take necessary steps before reaching a state of deterioration. The human mind encounters various issues in day-to-day life. Since one doesn't understand what goes on in another person's mind, disorders like depression, stress, anxiety, and more can be difficult to identify and understand. Therefore, to understand it better, awareness of mental health and its concerns is crucial.